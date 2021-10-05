Who will be the next James Bond following Daniel Craig's last outing in 'No Time to Die'?

Who will be the next James Bond?

Daniel Craig is the latest actor to step into the shoes of Ian Fleming's globetrotting super-spy, but No Time to Die is his fifth and final film. Fans have been trying to guess who would play 007 next since the release of Spectre in 2015, especially since Daniel Craig was pretty vocal about not wanting to return for a fifth film at one point.

Fans eager to hear who the next James Bond will be might have a bit of a wait on their hands, though, as 007 producer Barbara Broccoli has ruled that she won't begin the search for Daniel Craig's replacement until 2022 (first reported at Deadline).

That search has got to start somewhere, though! Here are some of the actors we think will be in the running to play the next James Bond.

Tom Hardy

Tom Hardy at the London launch of 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' on Sept. 14. (Image credit: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

Tom Hardy has consistently been one of the frontrunners to play Bond next, and it's easy to see why he might be an obvious choice.

He's no stranger to filming action set-pieces having appeared in the likes of Peaky Blinders, Mad Max: Fury Road, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Inception and The Dark Knight Rises, and it's easy to picture him picking up where Craig left off.

With Craig's era coming to an end, it's likely that the 007 producers will want to try and shake up the franchise a little bit going forward. Tom has a very strong background in crime drama, so he could be a great choice if they want a darker, grittier tone in the next movie.

Henry Cavill

Henry Cavill at the World Premiere of 'The Witcher' in Dec. 2019. (Image credit: Dave Benett/WireImage via Getty)

Henry Cavill is currently most recognizable as Superman or Geralt in The Witcher. Although these are probably his most notable performances, Cavill is no stranger to espionage action.

He was a key player in Mission: Impossible – Fallout where he partnered with legendary action star Tom Cruise as SAC operative, August Walker. He also appeared in Guy Ritchie's The Man from U.N.C.L.E. movie and is set to star in Matthew Vaughn's upcoming ensemble spy film, Argylle.

Cavill clearly wants the role; he regularly shares how much he would love to be involved in the Bond franchise as either a hero or villain, and he even auditioned for the role before it was given to Daniel Craig! With Craig out of the picture, maybe Cavill will finally get his chance...

Suranne Jones

Suranne Jones at the BFI Southbank Premiere of Vigil in London, Aug. 2021. (Image credit: Dave Benett/Getty Images)

If the next James Bond is going to be female, Suranne Jones could well be the perfect fit for the role. She has been bookies' favorite to be the first female Bond in the past, and a quick look across her body of work explains why.

The former Coronation Street star wowed British viewers in the BBC drama, Doctor Foster. These shows aside, it's her recent performance as DCI Amy Silva in the tense, twisty police drama, Vigil that makes her a solid option for a female Bond.

Suranne plays confident and cool characters that work hard to prove themselves thrive in dramatic situations. Amy Silva's investigation in Vigil brought Suranne Jones' character into conflict with the British Security Service... maybe she'd be just as comfortable working alongside them at MI6?

Idris Elba

Idris Elba and Sabrina Elba attending the 2021 GQ Men of the Year Awards. (Image credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Like Tom Hardy and Henry Cavill, Idris Elba's name has been thrown around in the past as one of the regular favorites to next play the character.

He's an accomplished actor best known for his high-octane performance in the brutal British crime drama, Luther, but he's also featured in The Wire and in plenty of blockbuster movies such as the Thor movies and Pacific Rim.

Although his age might be considered a barrier to playing James Bond, Idris has shown no signs of slowing down as he approaches his fifties. The Luther movie will see ruthless detective John Luther returning to the streets of London once again soon, and he's also starred in blockbuster action flicks such as The Suicide Squad and Hobbs and Shaw.

Regé-Jean Page

Regé-Jean Page attending the 2021 GQ Men of the Year Awards. (Image credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty)

Whilst Regé-Jean Page is probably most famous for playing the Duke of Hastings in Bridgerton, he isn't just limited to period dramas.

Although Page has downplayed rumors that he was in the running to be the next James Bond in the past, he's still remained one of the favorites to play the role after Daniel Craig.

One of Page's upcoming projects might well be a great test to see if he's got what it takes to be the next James Bond. He's set to follow in the footsteps of the third Bond, Sir Roger Moore, and star as Simon Templar in a reboot of the British spy thriller series, The Saint.

He's also slated to appear alongside Chris Evans, No Time to Die star Ana de Armas, and Ryan Gosling in The Gray Man, a Netflix-exclusive heist thriller from Noah Hawley that sees ex-CIA operative Court Gentry (Gosling) being hunted down by his former colleagues after he's betrayed by his own agency.

Lashana Lynch

Lashana Lynch at the World Premiere of No Time to Die at London's Royal Albert Hall on Sept. 28. (Image credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty)

Lashana Lynch has already had a chance to prove her potential as the next Bond because she is a major player in No Time To Die.

Ahead of the film's November 2020 release date, Lashana Lynch was revealed to be taking on the 007 mantle, making her the first female and first Black actor to have the iconic codename. Her character, Nomi was given the 007 designation sometime after Bond left with Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux) at the end of Spectre and went into retirement.

Whilst we still don't know whether a female Bond could be on the cards, Lashana Lynch's appearance as the new 007 in No Time To Die makes her a strong candidate for Craig's replacement.

Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 11th Annual Governors Awards in 2019. (Image credit: Michael Tran/FilmMagic via Getty)

You might not think that a Twilight star would be up for consideration as the next James Bond, but Christopher Nolan's latest blockbuster Tenet proved that Robert Pattinson would be right at home in a Bond movie.

The mind-bending spy thriller required Pattinson and his co-star John David Washington to undergo firearms training, and Pattinson also did a fair bit of stunt driving during production to ensure he could bring his character, CIA handler Neil, to life. He'll just have to swap the vodka tonics Neil drank for vodka martinis!

He's also the latest actor to don the Batsuit for Matt Reeves' upcoming DC movie, The Batman. If the trailer is anything to go by, expect even more brutal action when the movie releases in 2022.

Pattinson is still an extremely versatile actor, and his turn to blockbuster movies could boost his chances of being the next James Bond.

Richard Madden

Richard Madden at the D23 Expo in 2019. (Image credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images)

Richard Madden is thought to have been in the running for the next James Bond ever since he impressed as Police Sergeant David Budd in the gripping BBC drama, Bodyguard.

Elsewhere, the Scottish actor is best known for playing Robb Stark in Game of Thrones, a just figure cruelly betrayed along with his with at the infamous "Red Wedding".

More recently, Richard Madden has become a Hollywood favorite, featuring in Rocketman, 1917 and he will soon become part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as one of the Eternals. Plus, he's about to appear in Citadel, an Amazon Studios spy thriller series that could be the perfect proving ground for the Bond hopeful.