War and Peace cast: who's who in the BBC period drama

This lavish BBC adaptation of the 1869 novel War and Peace by Leo Tolstoy — which tells the timeless story of three young people during Russia's wars with Napoleon — has become something a classic.

War and Peace centers on Pierre Bezukhov (Paul Dano) and his friend Andrei Bolkonsky (James Norton), whose fates are bound to the beautiful Natasha Rostova (Lily James).

As members of aristocratic families see their lives changing forever, we meet a number of unique and memorable characters from all walks of life. Meanwhile, we revisit Pierre, Andrei, and Natasha's story as they come face-to-face with life's complicated struggles of love and destiny.

You may recognize some of the star-studded cast of War and Peace, so let's meet them below...

War and Peace cast

Paul Dano as Pierre Bezukhov

Paul Dano plays Pierre Bezukhov, an awkward outcast who is the illegitimate son of the wealthy Count. He was educated abroad but returns to Russia when his father's health declines.

Pierre is shunned by polite society due to his admiration of Napoleon and enthusiasm for the politics of revolution. But his sincerity wins over his best friend Andrei Bolkonsky and Natasha Rostov, who intrigues him.

Paul shot to fame after playing troubled teen Dwayne in Little Miss Sunshine and has since gone on to star in a number of film and TV shows. He played The Riddler in The Batman and has had roles in Prisoners, There Will Be Blood, The Fabelmans, 12 Years A Slave and The Sopranos.

James Norton as Andrei Bolkonsky

James Norton stars as Prince Andrei Bolkonsky, a young man from a noble family who despises the shallow world of St Petersburg society. When war breaks out, he enlists as an adjutant on General Kutuzov's staff and leaves his pregnant wife, Lise at his father's country estate. Andrei sees joining the military as a chance to find glory and purpose in his otherwise unfulfilled life.

Actor James Norton told What To Watch about playing the character: "When you meet Prince Andrei at the beginning he’s fairly fed up, unfulfilled and disillusioned by St Petersburg society. He goes on this mad, wonderful journey, trying to find resolution. He tries military glory, falling in love, the quiet life of a farmer, but he can’t quite get any of it right. It’s been a wonderful character to play."

James is best known for his groundbreaking role of Tommy Lee Royce in the hit crime drama series Happy Valley and has also appeared in Grantchester, Little Women, McMafia and Rogue Agent.

Lily James as Natasha Rostova

Lily James portrays Natasha Rostova, an outgoing and joyful teenager who loves to live life to the fullest. She is the only daughter of Count and Countess Rostov and has been raised in Moscow surrounded by her tight-knit family. When she sees the blossoming romance between Nikolai and Sonya, she is determined to experience it for herself.

Lily has become a household name after her hit roles in a number of film and TV shows, including Pam & Tommy, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Downton Abbey, Baby Driver, Cinderella and Rebecca.

Jim Broadbent as Prince Nikolai Bolkonsky

Jim Broadbent is Prince Nikolai Bolkonsky, he was one of the most recognized army generals of his generation a long time ago. However, now he shuts himself away on his huge palace at Bald Hills. He is a demanding father to Andrei and wants him to forge a successful military career of his own. Although his daughter, Marya loves him, she lives in fear of his furious and sudden temper.

Jim has an extensive acting career with many roles in film and TV, including Paddington, Hot Fuzz, Moulin Rouge, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince and Gangs of New York.

Gillian Anderson as Anna Pavlovna

Gillian Anderson plays Anna Pavlovna, a glittering society hostess. Unmarried herself, Anna is much more interested in other people's affairs — which is fitting since her salon in St Petersburg is the hub for gossip, scandal and speculation. She knows everything about everybody and is happy to assist in her friends Vassily and Helene in their schemes.

Gillian is a much-loved star within the world of Hollywood and has a hefty acting resume to her name, playing FBI Special Agent Dana Scully in The X-Files, British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in The Crown, DSU Stella Gibson in The Fall and sex therapist Jean Milburn in Netflix comedy Sex Education. Her other acting credits include The House of Mirth, Great Expectations, The First Lady and Hannibal.

Stephen Rea as Prince Vassily Kuragin

Stephen Rea stars as Prince Vassily Kuragin, a rich and influential player in society. He is expected to become even richer on the death of his relative Count Bezukhov and will go to desperate lengths to get his hands on the inheritance. But his priorities in life are for his children Helene and Anatole to marry into wealth.

Stephen has previously starred in The Crying Game, V for Vendetta, Interview with the Vampire, Michael Collins, The Honourable Woman and The Stranger.

Brian Cox as General Kutuzov

General Mikhail Kutuzov is portrayed by Brian Cox. Mikhail is a celebrated military leader with many decades of experience and has been chosen by the Tsar to lead Russia's army against Napoleon. Thanks to Mikhail's military expertise, he knows that no amount of glory is worth needlessly risking the lives of his men. An old friend of Prince Bolkonsky, he happily accepts his son Andrei on to his staff for the campaign in Austria.

Brian is a celebrated actor who has appeared in a broad range of TV and films, including Succession, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Zodiac, Fantastic Mr Fox, Churchill, Nuremburg and Frasier.

Mathieu Kassovitz as Napoleon Bonaparte

Mathieu Kassovitz portrays Napoleon, one of the most famous military commanders in history. He used the chaos of the French revolution to rise through the ranks of the army and seize political power in France. After losing the Battle of Trafalgar against Britain, his thirst for military expansion sends him east into Austria, and towards Russia — where the aristocratic establishment fear and hate him.

French actor Mathieu's previous work includes Amélie, The Fifth Element, Munich and The Bureau.

Jessie Buckley as Marya Bolkonskaya

Jessie Buckley plays Marya Bolkonskaya, Andrei's kind and gentle sister who lives with their father on his country estate. Unlike other wealthy young women, she has never gone out into society and her only friend is a young French woman called Mademoiselle Bourienne. She lives in fear of angering her father, but relishes in her strong religious faith and deep love for her brother.

Jessie is an Irish actress and singer, who made her film debut playing the title role in Beast. She went on to star in Chernobyl, Fargo, I'm Thinking of Ending Things and The Lost Daughter.

Jack Lowden as Nikolai Rostov

Jack Lowden portrays Nikolai Rostov, who is the oldest son of the Rostov family. Determined to get out and explore the world, he is excited to join the Russian army against the French and prove he is a man. Nikolai has grown up with his cousin Sonya, and the pair are falling in love. But his closeness to the impoverished young lady is a worry for his mother.

Since his success in War and Peace, Jack has gone to feature in Slow Horses, Mary Queen of Scots, Dunkirk, Tommy's Honour and England Is Mine.

Aisling Loftus as Sonya Rostova

Aisling Loftus stars as Sonya Rostova, a kind-hearted young girl who was taken in by the Rostov family and has grown up with her cousins Nikolai, Natasha and Petya. Over time, she has fallen in love with Nikolai but their romance faces its hardships —with no money behind her, she knows Countess Rostova will disapprove of her marrying her son.

Aisling has appeared in Mr Selfridge, Property of the State, The Midwich Cuckoos, A Discovery of Witches and Pride & Prejudice & Zombies.

Adrian Edmondson as Count Ilya Rostov

Adrian Edmondson is Count Ilya Rostov, a warm-hearted and friendly man who loves life. He is more comfortable with his family in Moscow than in aristocratic Petersburg society, however his overly generous nature has meant that he isn’t always careful with the family finances.

Adrian's previous work include Jonathan Creek, Holby City, Miss Austen Regrets, The Young Ones and Bottom.

Greta Scacchi as Countess Natalya Rostova

Greta Scacchi plays Countess Natalya Rostova, who is a devoted mother to her three children Nikolai, Natasha and Petya. She wishes to see them all happy, but the Countess is more stubborn than her husband and knows that financial security is important too. This may be why she is not a fan of cousin Sonya, whose love for Nikolai sparks difficult choices for her son.

Greta has had roles in White Mischief, Rasputin: Dark Servant of Destiny, Broken Trail, Heat and Dust and Emma.

Tuppence Middleton as Helene Kuragina

Tuppence Middleton is Helene Kuragina, a beautiful and charming young woman who is popular within society. She is not yet married, but her father Prince Vassily plans to find her a wealthy match. Helene hesitantly accepts to help him in his search, but still appreciates the male company around her.

Tuppence has had a number of roles in both TV and film, such as The Imitation Game, Jupiter Ascending, Black Mirror, Mank, Downton Abbey and Sense8.

Callum Turner as Anatole Kuragin

Callum Turner portrays Anatole Kuragin, a handsome and wealthy young man, who is involved with a set of drinkers and womanisers with a very bad reputation. Thanks to his father's influence, he has managed to keep out of trouble, but Prince Vassily is hellbent for his son to find a young heiress to marry. However, Anatole may not be ready to settle down.

Callum is known for playing Theseus Scamander in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. He has also appeared in The Capture, Emma, The Last Letter from Your Lover and The Only Living Boy in New York.

Tom Burke as Fedya Dolokhov

Tom Burke plays Fedya Dolokhov, a troublesome man with a dangerous streak. His family is not hugely distinguished, but he makes up for it by his fearless and reckless attitude in Anatole's group. He creates trouble for everyone around him, but nothing seems to impact himself.

Tom's acting credits include The Musketeers, Strike, Mank, Dracula, Third Star and many more.

Rebecca Front as Anna Mikhailovna

Rebecca Front stars as Anna Mikhailovna, who wants the best of everything for her beloved son, Boris. Unfortunately, she isn’t the wealthiest or best connected member of Petersburg society. But opportunist Anna hopes to secure a bright future for her son by applying the right pressure to the people around her.

Rebecca is known for her work in various British comedies, including The Thick of It, Knowing Me, Knowing You… with Alan Partridge, On The Hour and Time Gentlemen Please. She has also had dramatic roles in Humans, Death in Paradise and Lewis.

Aneurin Barnard as Boris Drubetskoy

Aneurin Barnard plays Boris Drubetskoy, Anna's only beloved son. Although he flinches at her schemes for his progression, they come with big rewards as he successfully lands an impressive position on the Russian Tsar’s staff in the campaign against Napoleon. A distant cousin of the Rostovs, Boris has grown up around the family as a friend for Nikolai and perhaps even a suitor for Natasha.

Aneurin is known for Hunky Dory, Cilla, The White Queen, Dunkirk, Time and The Catch.

Olivia Ross as Mademoiselle Bourienne

Olivia Ross is Mademoiselle Bourienne, who was taken in by the Bolkonsky family as a penniless orphan. Ever since, she has lived on the old Prince’s remote country estate as a companion for his daughter Marya. The pair are unlikely friends, Marya is shy and devout, meanwhile Bourienne is girlish and eager to socialise, with a flirtatious side that soon attracts the attention of the men in her life.

Olivia has worked on projects such as Match Day, Knightfall, The Old Guard and Personal Shopper.

