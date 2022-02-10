'Strike: Troubled Blood': cast, plot, first look, and everything we know

Tom Burke and Holliday Grainger are back as Strike and Robin in Strike - Troubled Blood.

Strike: Troubled Blood has started filming and a new first look shot sees The Musketeers' Tom Burke and The Capture's Holliday Grainger back on set as dogged private detectives Cormoran Strike and Robin Ellacott.

The latest outing for the BBC1 and HBO Max crime drama is based on the best-selling 2020 novel, which is the fifth in JK Rowling’s Strike series written under the pen name of Robert Galbraith and sees Strike and Robin tackle a twisty cold case.

Here’s what we know so far about Strike: Troubled Blood…

Tom Burke and Holliday Grainger are on set as Strike and Robin in 'Strike: Troubled Blood'. (Image credit: BBC/Bronte Film and TV Ltd/Alex Rendell)

Filming is underway now, so the show isn’t likely to air until later this year or early next. It will air on BBC1 in the UK, HBO Max in the US, where the series is known as CB Strike, and will be distributed internationally by Warner Bros.

How many episodes will air of 'Strike: Troubled Blood'?

The series will consist of four hour-long episodes.

What is 'Strike: Troubled Blood' about?

The series begins with Strike on holiday in Cornwall, where he is visiting his family, but he is stunned when a woman asks him to help search for her mother, Margot Bamborough, who disappeared in 1974.

Despite Strike and Robin being busy at their detective agency with a range of taxing cases, they take on the cold case investigation and come across intriguing links to tarot cards, a notorious serial killer and some very shady suspects…

Which cast members are returning for 'Strike: Troubled Blood'?

Along with Tom Burke and Holliday Grainger, the new series will also see Kerr Logan (Showtrial) back as Robin’s ex’s Matthew, who she is in the process of getting a divorce from, but she is also facing unwanted attention and trying to sort out how she feels about Strike...

The Bastard Executioner’s Sarah Sweeney will return as Strike’s sister Lucy along with Game of Thrones’ Ben Crompton as his friend Shanker and The Swarm’s Jack Greenlees as business associate Sam Barclay.

Who will guest star in 'Strike: Troubled Blood'?

A host of well-known faces will feature in the new series, including Linda Bassett (Call the Midwife), Kenneth Cranham (Hatton Garden), Cherie Lunghi (Unforgotten), Robin Askwith (The Madame Blanc Mysteries) and Sophie Ward (A Very British Scandal).

The Take’s Kierston Wareing and Tin Star's Abigail Lawrie will also guest star alongside Innocent’s Christina Cole, Dead Ringers’ Phil Cornwell, Coronation Street's Ian Redford, The Comic Strip’s Daniel Peacock, Unforgotten’s Ruth Sheen, Avenue 5’s Syrus Lowe, A Boy Called Christmas' Carol MacReady, Blasts from the Past’s Genevieve Hulme-Beaman and Lost’s Fionnula Flanagan.

Meanwhile, Tom Burke’s real-life mum, actor Anna Calder-Marshall (The Third Day), will also appear.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet, but we will post it here as soon as it is released.