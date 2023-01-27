What does the future hold for Catherine Cawood and co?

Is Happy Valley season 4 happening? With the crime drama becoming a huge hit for the BBC, it's no wonder that fans are hungry for more.

Currently, fans are on the edge of their seats watching the events of Happy Valley season 3 unfold, especially now that the terrifying Tommy Lee Royce (James Norton) is on the run.

There are lots of questions we need answering when it comes to Happy Valley and people really don't want the drama to come to an end. But, unfortunately, like all good things it has to have an ending.

But what's in store for the future of the series? Here's everything you need to know.

Will there be a Happy Valley season 4?

Sad news Happy Valley fans, because season 3 will be the last-ever installment in Sally Wainwright's beloved drama. So unless we see any specials or spin-offs, that will be it from Catherine Cawood (Sarah Lancashire) and those who live and work around her.

In an interview with Radio Times, Sally Wainwright confirmed she'd spoken to Sarah Lancashire and they both agreed this was where the story needed to end.

She said: "We made a definite decision that this was going to be the final season. Just because it’s been successful, we weren’t going to let it drift on until it became a pale shadow of itself."

We're now deep into Happy Valley season 3 and a lot has happened, and it turns out that Sally Wainwright was "clear" on what she wanted to do next.

She added: "After Happy Valley season 2, I had a pretty clear idea of what I wanted to do next. It involved Ryan being old enough to have some agency in the world and to have some more developed opinions about his dad."

What should we expect from the big finale?

What will happen to Tommy Lee Royce? (Image credit: BBC)

It's certainly shaping up to be an intense one, with Tommy Lee Royce managing to escape from prison and Joanna Hepworth's (Mollie Winnard) body has been found after she was murdered by pharmacist Faisal Bhatti (Amit Shah).

So there are lots of questions that fans want answers to before we say goodbye to Happy Valley. We don't know what will happen, but it sounds like it's going to be a rollercoaster for fans.

In an interview with What to Watch, James Norton said: "The reason this series is particularly exciting is that it’s the last, so everyone will be trying to guess how it’s going to end. I’ve been trying to predict the ending for the last seven years — and it doesn’t disappoint!"

Happy Valley season 3 airs Sundays at 9 pm on BBC One. Episodes are also available on BBC iPlayer.