'Happy Valley' season 3 — cast, plot, and everything we know

Happy Valley season 3 is the newly-announced final installment of Sally Wainwright's hugely successful BBC crime drama.

It's been five years since the second season first aired in the UK, but we now know that Happy Valley creator Sally Wainwright has penned a third and final series of the critically acclaimed show.

The hit crime drama won multiple BAFTAs over the and was well-loved by viewers and critics alike; the second series attracted an average audience of 9. 3 million!

With Sarah Lancashire, James Norton, and Siobhan Finneran all set to reprise their roles in the new season Happy Valley is certain to keep everyone gripped as the story finally comes to a close.

Talking about the new series, Sally Wainwright says: "I'm delighted to find myself back in the world of Catherine Cawood and her family and colleagues for the final installment of the Happy Valley trilogy.

"It’s been wonderful to see the lasting impact this series has had on audiences all over the world. I’m thrilled that Sarah, James, and Siobhan are back on board for what I hope will be the best season yet, and thrilled once again to be working with the wonderful team at Lookout Point, the BBC, and our new colleagues at AMC.”

Here's everything we know about Happy Valley season 3...

Right now, we don't have the exact release date, but we do know that the show is set to return next year, with filming currently slated to begin in and around Yorkshire in "early 2022".

When the series does arrive, it will premiere on BBC1 in the UK and on AMC+ in the US. You can catch up with the previous two seasons of Happy Valley on BBC iPlayer and AMC+ now.

How many episodes of 'Happy Valley' season 3 will there be?

Sally Wainwright has written six more episodes of Happy Valley for the new season, and each will be 60 minutes long.

'Happy Valley' season 3 cast

So far, we know that Sarah Lancashire will be returning to portray Sergeant Catherine Cawood for Happy Valley season 3.

Her recovering sister Clare Cartwright (Siobhan Finneran) and nemesis Tommy Lee Royce (played by James Norton) will also be returning for the new season, too.

James Norton says: "To take on Tommy one final time is a wonderful and daunting privilege and something I've been looking forward to since we wrapped the last series, six years ago. I'm so excited to be working with the insanely talented Sally and Sarah again. Thinking we should all go on one last barge holiday, for old times' sake."

Siobhan added: “I’m so thrilled to be returning to Happy Valley as Clare, and delighted to now be able to answer the question: “Please tell me there’s going to be another Happy Valley?” with a resounding “Yes there is.””

Further casting info will be revealed at a later date.

What's the plot?

The BBC has given us an idea of what to expect from the third series of Happy Valley with an initial synopsis:

"When Catherine discovers the remains of a gangland murder victim in a drained reservoir it sparks a chain of events that unwittingly leads her straight back to Tommy Lee Royce. Her grandson Ryan is now sixteen and still living with Catherine, but he has ideas of his own about what kind of relationship he wants to have with the man Catherine refuses to acknowledge as his father. Still battling the seemingly never-ending problem of drugs in the valley and those who supply them, Catherine is on the cusp of retirement."

Is there a trailer?

We won't see a trailer for the third series of Happy Valley for a while yet, seeing as filming on the new series hasn't even started!