'The Girl Before' — cast, plot, and everything we know

The Girl Before is a new psychological thriller coming soon to the BBC and HBO Max.

First announced back in March 2021, The Girl Before is a gripping adaptation of JP Delaney's best-selling novel of the same name. The twist-filled series tells the story of a woman who questions whether the opportunity to live in an ultra-minimalist home is worth living under a list of strict rules.

The series has been written by JP Delaney himself, with Emmy-nominee Lisa Brühlmann (Killing Eve, Servant) attached to direct.

Here's everything we know about The Girl Before so far...

Currently, we do not know when The Girl Below will release either in the UK or the US, as the BBC has just said the show is "coming soon" to BBC1, BBC iPlayer and HBO Max.

How many episodes of 'The Girl Before' will there be?

This adaptation of The Girl Before will be four episodes long.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Jane. (Image credit: BBC/ 42/ Amanda Searle)

'The Girl Before' cast

BAFTA-nominated actor Gugu Mbatha-Raw (A Wrinkle in Time, Loki) stars in The Girl Before as Jane, a traumatized young woman who makes a shocking discovery about the house she has just fallen in love with and moved into.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw says: "I'm so excited to work with this amazing team on such a compelling story in my debut role as actor/producer."

Golden Globe and Emmy Award-nominee David Oyelowo (Nightingale, Selma) plays Edward Monkford, the enigmatic architect who designed the home Jane has just moved into.

Former EastEnders actress Jessica Plummer also features as Emma, the previous occupant of the house who passed away just three years prior to Jane's arrival.

David Oyelowo says: "This story is mind-bending in its clever construction and intricacy. I can't wait to see it, let alone be in it. Plus, I'd go anywhere to work with my friend Gugu again."

'The Girl Before' plot

The Girl Before follows Jane, a young woman who gets the chance to rent One Folgate Street, a beautiful, ultra-minimalist home designed by Edward Monkford. Although it feels like a dream opportunity for her, there's one catch: Jane must live by Edward's rules whilst she's staying in the house.

As time wears on, Jane starts to feel like the house is changing and affecting her. At some point, she makes a shocking discovery about the previous occupant, Emma, and is forced to confront some unnerving similarities between herself and Edward's previous tenant.

As the two women's timelines begin to overlap, Jane fears that what happened to Emma will also happen to her...

Director Lisa Brühlmann says: “Can our surroundings, like a special house, affect who we are, even change us? The ability to change our beliefs and our character is highly fascinating to me. I can't wait to bring this female-driven thriller to life.”

How will Jane cope with Edward's rules? (Image credit: BBC/42/Amanda Searle)

Is there a trailer?

Not yet! We'll be sure to add one as and when a trailer for The Girl Before becomes available.