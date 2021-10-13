'The Long Call' — release date, cast, plot and everything we know

The Long Call is a big new thriller heading very soon to ITV.

Based on the best-selling novel of the same name by award-winning crime writer Ann Cleeves, this new crime thriller takes us right into the heart of a tiny religious community called the Barum Brethren.

After a body is found on a beach, locals begin to suspect the community had something to do with it. A former member turned detective leads the investigation and must grapple with his past to get to the bottom of the murder.

Here's everything you need to know about The Long Call!

The Long Call starts Monday 25 Oct. on ITV at 9pm. The series will be stripped across four consecutive nights.

'The Long Call' cast

The Long Call stars Ben Aldridge (Our Girl, Fleabag) and Pearl Mackie (Greed, Doctor Who) as DI Matthew Venn and DC Jen Rafferty respectively.

Juliet Stevenson will play Matthew’s mother Dorothy, and Declan Bennett will play his husband, Jonathan. Martin Shaw will feature as the Barum Brethren's spiritual leader Dennis Stephenson, with Anita Dobson appearing as Grace Stephenson.

Also joining them are: Dylan Edwards as DC Ross Pritchard, Pearce Quigley as DCI Joe Oldham, Neil Morrissey as Christopher Reasley, Sarah Gordy as Lucy Craddle, Alan Williams as Maurice Craddle and Amit Shah as Ed Raveley.

What's the plot?

The Long Call follows DI Matthew Venn, who’s returned to a small community in North Devon to live with his husband. He grew up in the Barum Brethren, but abandoned the strict evangelical community to go to university at 19. At this point, he publicly declared he no longer believed, much to his mother’s dismay.

After a body is found on a beach near Matthew’s home, a shadow of doubt is cast across the entire community. Matthew will work closely with DC Jen Rafferty, a fiercely determined single mother who moved to Devon to escape her traumatic past life in London.

Matthew’s return forces him to readdress his difficult relationship with his mother, and the murder case will open up old wounds, and Matthew will uncover a deadly secret in order to expose the killer.