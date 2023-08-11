Sex Education creator says 'there's potential for more' after season 4

Sex Education season 4 is reuniting us with Otis, Maeve, Eric and the rest of the Moordale lot once last time this September, but it sounds like we could see more from the Netflix series after!

Speaking to Tudum about Sex Education season 4, creator Laurie Nunn called this forthcoming installment 'the end as we know it'. She explained that, whilst it wasn't initially something she and the writers planned when they began work on the season, it was just something that occurred whilst scripting.

"During that process, it just started to feel very clear that the stories were coming to an end, the characters were being left in a place that I felt really good about. I felt happy for them, and I felt like I've said everything that I want to say with these characters", she said.

However, this farewell might not be quite so bittersweet, as Nunn hasn't ruled out the possibility of returning to the world of Sex Education in the future.

In the same article, she shared this promising update: "I'm definitely taking a break and thinking about other things, but Moordale is a really rich world, and writing about teenagers is always a lot of fun. So, I think that there's always potential for more to be explored in that world."

Going off Nunn's update, it sounds like we could indeed be reunited with some of our Moordale faves later down the line, though that reunion could be a way off given the cast have some exciting new projects lined up.

Ncuti Gatwa is about to start traveling through time and space as Doctor Who's 15th Doctor, Emma Mackey was just seen alongside Margot Robbie in Barbie —aka, the most talked-about movie of the summer — and Asa Butterfield is due to appear in the festive follow-up, Your Chirstmas or Mine 2 and he's playing host to a demon in All Fun and Games, a new horror movie alongside Stranger Things' Natalia Dyer.

Sex Education season 4 drops on Netflix on Thursday, September 21. If you're looking for a new series to tide you over whilst you wait, check out our recommendations for the best Netflix shows you should be watching right now.