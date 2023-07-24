Your Christmas Or Mine 2: cast, plot, first looks and all about the festive sequel

Your Christmas Or Mine 2 provides another shot of feelgood festive fun on Prime Video after the comedy movie Your Christmas Or Mine? was a huge hit for the streaming channel last year, providing the perfect blend of a stellar cast, seasonal mayhem and some choice Christmas jumpers.

Now fans will be delighted to hear that this sequel has the core cast of Cora Kirk, Asa Butterfield, Daniel Mays, Angela Griffin and David Bradley all returning, and 30 Rock’s Jane Krakowski is joining the cast too.

The first movie followed young couple James (Sex Education star Asa Butterfield) and Hayley (Cora Kirk), who accidentally ended up spending the festive period with their in-laws rather than each other. Now, we catch up with the lovers as they head to a snowy wonderland in the Austrian Alps, with both families in tow. However, there’s a mix-up with the accommodation and James’ wealthy family and Hayley’s working-class bunch both wind up on the wrong ends of the Trip Adviser ratings scale. Can Hayley and James’ relationship survive another turbulent family Christmas?

Here’s all you need to know about the exciting sequel Your Christmas Or Mine 2…

Asa Butterfield and Cora Kirk are back as loved up couple James and Hayley. (Image credit: Prime Video)

Your Christmas Or Mine 2 will premiere on Prime Video before Christmas 2023. When a definite date is released, we’ll update you here.

Your Christmas Or Mine 2 plot

In Your Christmas Or Mine 2, we catch up with James (Asa Butterfield) and Hayley (Cora Kirk) as they prepare to spend their second Christmas together. James’ father Lord Humphrey (Alex Jennings) has invited the Taylors to spend Christmas in a luxury ski resort in the Austrian Alps, where they can meet his new American girlfriend, played by Jane Krakowski. Hayley’s dad Geoff (Daniel Mays) insists on handling his family’s side of the booking but after a mix-up with transport at the airport, both families end up at each other’s accommodation, on different sides of a valley. As usual, chaos ensues, and it’s left to James and Hayley to try to stop their relationship heading off piste.

Your Christmas Or Mine 2 cast — Asa Butterfield as James

Asa Butterfield as Adam on the wrong train in Your Chriistmas or Mine? (Image credit: Prime Video)

Asa Butterfield is playing James again in Your Christmas Or Mine 2. He's best known as the much-loved character of Otis Milburn in the smash series Sex Education. He has also starred in Merlin, The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas, Hugo, Ender’s Game, Choose or Die and Greed.

Cora Kirk is back as Hayley

Cora Kirk as Hayley, also on the wrong train in Your Christmas Or Mine? (Image credit: Prime Video)

Cora Kirk is back playing Hayley. She made her name in the original film Your Christmas or Mine? last year. She’s also had roles in Father Brown, Doctors, Midsomer Murders and Prey for the Devil. She’s playing Freya in the upcoming film After Everything.

Who else is starring?

Your Christmas Or Mine 2 has plenty of cast from the original movie, including Des and Code 404 star Daniel Mays plays Hayley’s loveable dad, Geoff while Waterloo Road’s Angela Griffin is her mum, Kath. The Crown’s Alex Jennings is James’ father Humphrey and Jane Krakowski joins as his new girlfriend. After Life’s David Bradley and former Corrie star Natalie Gumede also appear.

Is there a trailer?

No, not, yet but as soon as one is released, we’ll post it on this page. In the meantime to get you in the mood for this festive sequel take a look at the 2002 trailer below for original movie Your Christmas Or Mine...