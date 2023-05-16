Waterloo Road's Angela Griffin reveals sparks fly when a familiar face returns

Following a hugely successful reboot earlier this year with Waterloo Road season 11, the BBC One school drama throws open its doors for a new term — with staff and pupils reeling from the shock stabbing at the end of the last series.

As head teacher Kim Campbell (Angela Griffin) deals with the aftermath of the incident, that saw pupil Danny Lewis (Adam Abbou) knife his mum’s lover in an act of self-defense, she’s busy spearheading a campaign to tackle knife crime at Waterloo Road when she gets a blast from the past — it's former flame Andrew Treneman (Jamie Glover)!

Kim last saw Andrew in 2009 when the pair returned to Waterloo Road following a teaching trip to Rwanda, only for Andrew to then decide his heart belonged back in Africa — and not with Kim.

Here Angela and Jamie compare notes on Waterloo Road season 12…

Where do we find Kim as Waterloo Road returns?

Angela: "Kim’s dealing with the fallout from the stabbing involving student Danny Lewis. As a former head of pastoral care, Kim feels a responsibility and genuine love for Danny and wants to help him. But now, as head teacher, Kim must consider the entire school and knows she can't let someone back who brought a knife in. So she’s hugely conflicted. Kim knows the school has to do something to tackle knife crime. However, she doesn't realise the person coming in to offer support is… Andrew Treneman!"

How does Kim feel about seeing Andrew again?

Angela: "For Kim, it's a double-edged sword because there's a lot of history between them. They’ve shared lots of good times… and bad! At the end of series four, Kim and Andrew had just come back from teaching in Rwanda and it felt like they were going to be together forever. But, by series five, we learned Andrew hadn’t stayed. Fast forward to now and Kim’s still feeling bitter. So when she sees Andrew, she's not the most welcoming..."

Kim last saw Andrew in 2009 when he left Waterloo Road for Rwanda. (Image credit: BBC1)

Jamie, why didn’t Andrew call? And what brings him back to Waterloo Road now?

Jamie: "There was perhaps a reticence to get back in touch because it may have been too painful for both of them to stir things up. But Andrew’s always been a support for Kim and, like her, wants to make a difference to these pupils’ lives, so that ‘pull’ back to Waterloo Road was always inevitable. All I’ll say is Andrew is back in a professional capacity. But there’s a strong likelihood things may develop into something beyond ‘professional’..."

Sounds intriguing…?

Angela: "Over time, Andrew’s return stirs up nice feelings in Kim but, of course, she doesn’t want him to know he has any effect on her whatsoever. They still clash but, professionally, they have that matching passion for wanting the best for these kids and that will always connect them. So the relationship will develop but, in what direction, who knows?"

Kim needs help to combat knife crime at Waterloo Road following the Danny Lewis incident. (Image credit: BBC1)

Jamie, did you have any reservations about reprising the role of Andrew?

Jamie: "Not really. There was enough that was different to make it a new job — aside from Angela and the school uniform, which haven’t changed one bit! I certainly had ‘first day at school’ nerves but I was soon straight back in the groove. There are few people you have great acting chemistry with — and I immediately felt that again with Angela."

Were you amazed by the fan reaction to Waterloo Road’s return earlier this year?

Angela: "YES! I used to be able to guess the ages of people who stopped me in the street; certain age groups would’ve watched me on Coroantion Street, Holby City and Waterloo Road. But now, I’m getting 50-year-olds, who saw the show first-time round, and 10-year-olds, who’ve been watching old episodes on BBC iPlayer. This show has spread its tentacles to all generations."

Jamie: "All these years on, Waterloo Road is still a lightning rod for all the issues young people are dealing with and bringing them out into the open, sensitively and responsibly."

Walk don't run: Kim presides over more chaos at Waterloo Road. (Image credit: BBC1)

Angela, does working with the young actors on Waterloo Road remind you of starting out?

Angela: "Yes! I was 16 when I went into Corrie, so I know what it’s like to be thrust into the public arena at that age and I feel a responsibility to show them the way. The commitment of these youngsters floors me; they’re WAY more professional than I was at that age!"

Jamie: "Angela really does lead by example. These kids look at who’s No.1 on the call sheet, and see somebody who’s always on time, always courteous and always knows their lines."

Angela: "In another 10-20 years, it may be time for me to pass on the Waterloo Road baton. I expect school caretaker Donte’s little girl Izzy to be head of English!"

Waterloo Road returns on Tuesday, May 16 at 8 pm on BBC One.