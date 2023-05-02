Waterloo Road season 12: release date, cast, plot and everything we know

Waterloo Road season 12 is coming in May, the BBC has revealed.

Given that the BBC has said series 11 was the biggest drama title (behind the final season of Happy Valley) among the 16-34-year-old age bracket, it's perhaps no surprise that the show's back for more.

From what we've heard so far, the new batch of episodes will be just as dramatic. Here's what we know about Waterloo Road series 12 so far...

Waterloo Road season 12 is released on BBC One on Tuesday, May 16 at 8 pm. The full seven-part series will be available to stream as a box set on BBC iPlayer on that day.

Waterloo Road series 12 cast

The BBC has confirmed that all the series regulars will be returning for the next set of episodes (a full list of returning stars can be found below), with one exciting addition: the return of former deputy head, Andrew Treneman!

The former deputy headteacher was an ex-lover of Kim Campbell, and the BBC has teased that he could be causing some trouble when the school reopens its doors, writing: is Mr. Treneman back to help a struggling Kim take control of the school, or is he back to stir things up?"

Of his new role, Jamie Glover said: "I am so excited to be returning to Waterloo Road. The school has been such an important part of my life and it’s wonderful to be able to rekindle the old flame. Not to mention the joy of getting to work with the incomparable Angela Griffin once more. I hope that people will enjoy seeing Andrew and Kim together in the school again. Older? Certainly, there’s the grey hair to prove it…! Wiser? Who knows?”

Additional new cast includes Paul Bazely (Pirates of the Caribbean, Benidorm) and Jenny Platt (Coronation Street, The Bay) as parents of some of the school's pupils, with Olwen May (Corrie, Happy Valley) and James Quinn (Early Doors, Corrie) set to make appearances at the school, too. Osian Morgan is set to play new student Myles Massey alongside the other returning younger stars.

Our returning set of staff includes Angela Griffin as Kim Campbell, Adam Thomas as Donte Charles, Kym Marsh as canteen worker Nicky Walters, Vincent Jerome as deputy head Lindon King, James Baxter as Lindon's counterparty, deputy head Joe Casey, Jo Coffey as Wendy Whitwell, Shauna Shim as music teacher Valerie Chambers, Neil Fitzmaurice as history teacher Neil Guthrie, Rachel Leskovac as Head of English, Coral Walker, Katherine Pearce as early career teacher Amy Spratt, Ryan Clayton as PC Mike Rutherford and Sonia Ibrahim as school social worker Jamilah Omar.

And on the pupil front, we know we'll be seeing Adam Abbou as Danny Lewis, Priyasasha Kumari as Samia Choudry, Noah Valentine as Preston Walters, Adam Ali as Kai Sharif, Alicia Forde as Kelly-Jo Raffert, Francesco Piacentini-Smith as Dean Weaver, Liam Scholes as Noel McManus, Lucy Eleanor Begg as Caz Williams, Scarlett Thomas as Izzy Charles, Summer Violet Bird as Tonya Walters, Ava Flannery as Verity King, Thapelo Ray as Dwayne Johnson, Inathi Rozani as Zayne Jackson, Chiamaka ChiChi Ulebor as Shola Aku, and Sahil Ismailkhil as Norrulah Ashimi.

Waterloo Series 12 plot

When the exact release date was confirmed, the BBC teased us with some exciting plot details about Waterloo Road series 12. Here's what they had to say:

"One new pupil causes fireworks, while elsewhere secrets come to the fore with potentially devastating consequences for those involved. Fractured relationships, brutal betrayals and life-changing moments: all in a day’s work for head Kim Campbell (Angela Griffin) and her team.

"Following the news that fan favourite and former deputy head, Andrew Treneman (Jamie Glover) is returning to the show, audiences will be kept guessing whether Kim’s old flame is back with good intentions or not. Meanwhile, new boy Myles (Osian Morgan), who has been let go by a football Academy and is struggling to come to terms with a life back in mainstream education, makes it clear that he’s not there to make friends, and immediately sets about making a lasting impact on the school. Elsewhere, love is in the air this term as new couples get together and hidden feelings come to the surface.

"The students and staff embark on another term of romances and friendships, all whilst navigating issues including mental health, racism, the cost-of-living crisis and being LGBTQ+."

Is there a trailer?

No, not yet.