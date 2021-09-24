'Waterloo Road' season 11 — cast, plot and everything we know

Waterloo Road season 11 is on its way! After six years away from our screens, the BBC has decided to bring their beloved school drama back.

The award-winning contemporary drama was originally based at a comprehensive school in Rochdale in Manchester, before moving to Greenock in Scotland for the final three seasons. It centered on the drama between pupils and the teaching staff who supported them through their time at Waterloo Road school.

The new series, once again set in Greater Manchester, will introduce a whole new generation of fans to the award-winning drama as the show returns.

Produced by Cameron Roach (executive producer on the original show) through his new label Rope Ladder Fiction and Wall To Wall (New Tricks, The Windermere Children), the new series is bound to deliver even more of the thrills and spills that so many viewers enjoyed during the original series' 200-episode run.

Here's everything we know about Waterloo Road series 11 so far!

Right now, we don't have a release date for the new series of Waterloo Road but as its only just been announced we don't expect to see the series for a little while yet.

If you want to revisit the classic series, all ten seasons of the original show are available to stream right now on BBC iPlayer.

Waterloo Road season 11 cast

As it's still early days on the revived show, we do not have any info on casting just yet, although the BBC has promised more information will be coming soon!

The show has featured plenty of well-known actors over the years, including Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor, Doctor Who's Jenna Coleman Coronation Street's Tina O'Brien, Britain's Got Talent winner George Sampson, Denise Welch, Help's Angela Griffin, Line of Duty's Neil Morrissey, and Chelsee Healey, among others!

The teaching staff from Waterloo Road season ten. (Image credit: BBC)

Waterloo Road season 11 plot

Right now, all we know is that the new series will be taking Waterloo Road back to its original home — Greater Manchester.

In the press release announcing Waterloo Road's return, the BBC said: "The spotlight on education in the UK is more intense now than ever before, with awareness of the challenges that teachers, parents and pupils face even more pronounced amidst the ongoing pandemic.

"Waterloo Road will use its rich history of telling entertaining and gripping human stories while tackling the important issues of the day."

Piers Wenger, Director of BBC Drama, added: "Waterloo Road is the perfect lens through which to explore post-Covid Britain, from the perspective of those who have arguably been affected most: young people in education.

"We are thrilled to be returning to this brilliant format - its thrills and spills, unmissable characters and high drama - at a time when audiences across Britain need it most - and to be collaborating with the brilliant Cameron Roach and Wall To Wall on its return."

This makes it sound like we can expect the new series of Waterloo Road to be filled with drama based on contemporary issues that teachers, parents, and pupils are dealing with right now.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet, but we'll be sure to update this guide when one is released.

In the meantime, you can relive some of Waterloo Road's greatest moments with this video which the BBC released in late 2019 to celebrate the box-set landing on iPlayer.