'Coronation Street' star Ryan Clayton joins cast of 'Waterloo Road'

Coronation Street actor Ryan Clayton will be joining the cast of Waterloo Road season 11.

He made the exciting announcement on his Twitter account, posting a snap of his dressing room door with a sign that reads 'Mike' - who is the character that he will be playing in the award-winning contemporary drama.

A simple caption accompanied the picture, saying: “Day 1 🎥” so his character is currently shrouded in mystery, but hopefully, his alter ego will be nicer than his previous role of Josh Tucker in Coronation Street.

Day 1 🎥 pic.twitter.com/6DCEU4X59TFebruary 17, 2022 See more

Ryan played Josh from 2018 to 2020 and was at the forefront of a major and powerful storyline where he sexually assaulted David Platt (Jack P Shepherd).

Josh was found guilty of the crime as well as sexually assaulting another man and was sent to prison in January 2020 for 15 years.

Another cast member that has been announced to join the series is another former Coronation Street star Kym Marsh, who will be playing Nicky Walters, a school canteen worker and mum of two pupils.

Adding to the cast is Rachel Leskovac, who has also starred in the ITV soap and is set to play the new Head of English, Coral Walker.

Waterloo Road also confirmed the return of three much-loved cast members, Angela Griffin (Kim Campbell), Katie Griffiths (Chlo Charles), and Adam Thomas (Donte Charles), who all appeared in a Tweet to let fans know that they would be reprising their roles in the new season.

A few familiar faces returned to #WaterlooRoad this week 🤯Find out more 👉 https://t.co/spsNU38Khg pic.twitter.com/jAl6pkaV4hJanuary 24, 2022 See more

The majority of the teacher’s cast has been announced which include Jo Coffey as a PA, Vincent Jerome as Lindon King, who will be joint Deputy Head with Joe Casey, played by James Baxter, Sonia Ibrahim as social worker Jamilah, Shauna Shim as the music teacher, Katherine Pearce as early career teacher Amy Spratt, and Neil Fitzmaurice, who will play the history teacher.

Waterloo Road will return to BBC1 soon. All ten seasons of the original series are available to stream right now on BBC iPlayer.