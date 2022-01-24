'Waterloo Road' confirms the return of three much-loved cast members

Waterloo Road season 11 is officially happening, with the BBC drama returning to our screens after six years. There's even more exciting news too, now that three much-loved cast members have announced they're returning to the series.

In a tweet, Angela Griffin (Kim Campbell), Katie Griffiths (Chlo Charles), and Adam Thomas (Donte Charles) all appeared to let fans know that they would be reprising their roles in the new season.

Further casting and plot details will be announced soon, but we do know this trio is returning and that the new series of Waterloo Road will "use its rich history of telling entertaining and gripping human stories while tackling the important issues of the day".

A few familiar faces returned to #WaterlooRoad this week 🤯Find out more 👉 https://t.co/spsNU38Khg pic.twitter.com/jAl6pkaV4hJanuary 24, 2022 See more

Fans on Twitter are very excited about the news, with one writng: "Kim, Chlo and Donte are back yesss"

Another added: "OMG!!!! . 3 of my favourite characters. This is gonna be an epic new series I can't wait!!!"

And a third said: "This is literally the best news ever!"

Speaking about returning to the role, Angela Griffin said: "I feel really honored to be joining the new series of Waterloo Road. It is exciting to be stepping back into Kim’s shoes and I can’t wait to explore her life, character, and how she has evolved since we last met her. The writers have some amazing storylines planned and I’m looking forward to welcoming viewers back to Waterloo Road."

We do know that Kim Campbell will be the headteacher of the school when season 11 arrives, so Angela Griffin is set to have a big role in the new episodes.

Meanwhile, we'll see what's going on with Donte and Chlo Charles, who are still married despite their notoriously turbulent relationship throughout the series, including Chlo having an affair with Brett Aspinall (Thomas Payne).

Waterloo Road will return to BBC soon.

All ten seasons of the original series are available to stream right now on BBC iPlayer.