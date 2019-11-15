Adam Thomas – things you didn't know about the TV star

Adam Thomas' break out role was as Donte Charles in BBC One's school-based drama Waterloo Road. He then when on to star in Emmerdale as the troubled Adam Barton, where he was at the centre of many huge and dramatic storylines.

After appearing in the sixteenth series of I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! he went on to present the spin off show, Extra Camp, alongside his former jungle campmate from 2016 Joel Dommett and the 2018 runner up, Emily Atack.

But what else do we know about Adam Thomas? Here are a few things you might not know…

He owns his own bar

Adam has always dreamed of opening his own bar one day, and recently that dream became a reality when he launched The Spinn back in September. The new business venture is based in Gatley, Manchester, and Adam has gone into business with his best friend Scott Graham.

The stylish restaurant and bar is spread over two floors or a former electrical shop, and the all-day dining menu covers everything from brunch, to dinner, with some delicious cocktails thrown in.

He married his long-term girlfriend in a star-studded ceremony

Adam and Caroline got married in August 2017 after nine years of dating. The pair were surrounded by familiar faces from the world of showbiz on their special day and they told OK Magazine that getting married wouldn't change a thing between them:

"We know we are going to be together forever now, so it does feel more special. You go through a rollercoaster of emotions on your wedding day, but I just keep looking at my wedding ring and it's like we have this special bond."

He's got two beautiful children

Adam and Caroline welcomed their first child, Teddy, into the world in August 2017 and, after trying the knot, they were thrilled when Elsie-Rose joined the family in May 2018. Ryan often delights fans by sharing beautiful pictures of his children on social media, and is clearly a very proud dad.

He's got a twin – and it's not Ryan!

It's no secret that Adam has got two very famous brothers. Not only is former Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas his older sibling, they also have another brother called Scott, who starred in Love Island. But what a lot of people don't know is that Adam and Scott are actually twins, born on August 11, 1988.

His dad is famous, too

With brilliant careers under their belt, it's not that surprising to learn the Thomas brothers all have showbiz in their blood. Adam's dad is Dougie James, who is a well-known music promoter. Back in the 70s he was also in his own band called Dougie James and the Soul Train, and they even toured with The Jackson Five.

Adam Thomas starred in a TV show with his two brothers and dad

Adam, along with brothers Scott and Ryan filmed a six part TV show for ITV, Absolutely India: Mancs in Mumbai, which saw the siblings exploring their family heritage in India – and their dad went along too.

The three famous brothers, who are a quarter Indian, travelled to Mumbai to see the iconic city, while also trying to track down some of their long-lost relatives.

He's been in Doctors three times

While we know and love Adam for playing Adam Barton in Emmerdale, his first major TV role was in daytime soap Doctors in 2002. Fast forward another four years and Adam got his first major breakthrough in TV when he landed the role of Donte Charles in BBC drama Waterloo Road, which he played between 2006 and 2009.

But Adam went back to Doctors for a second time in 2007, and then for a third stint on the soap in 2009 when he played a character called Ben Hamilton.

He's very proud of his former Emmerdale co-star

Adam and Kelvin Fletcher starred together in the Yorkshire-based soap Emmerdale and became firm friends. Adam recently posted on his Instagram account how proud he is of his former co-star as he launched his own TV show, Kelvin's Big Farming Adventure, on BBC One.

The show followed Kelvin and his young family as they bought and renovated their own farm in the beautiful Peak District. Adam and his fellow Emmerdale cast mate Danny Miller visited Kelvin and had a lot of fun driving tractors and messing about in the mud.

Main image: Ian West/PA Wire.