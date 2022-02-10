'Coronation Street' star Kym Marsh has joined 'Waterloo Road'

Waterloo Road season 11 is heading our way, with the much-loved series returning to TV after a seven-year break, and it has now been announced that Coronation Street star Kym Marsh is joining the latest season.

Kym will star as Nicky Walters, a canteen worker, and mother of two pupils at the school.

Speaking about joining the line-up, Kym said: "I’m thrilled to be joining the fabulous cast of Waterloo Road, it’s such a joy to get the opportunity to film in Manchester again and I can’t wait to get going!"

🎒 🍎 It's OFFICIAL. Kym Marsh is joining the cast of #WaterlooRoad! And she's not the only one - ready to meet some of the school's new staff?They're here ➡️ https://t.co/eEy0CSQdvQ pic.twitter.com/kE1sGwoGetFebruary 10, 2022 See more

Recently, Waterloo Road confirmed the return of three much-loved cast members and further casting has been revealed alongside Kym, so we now know who'll be taking on the roles as the school staff members.

EastEnders star Jo Coffey plays Wendy Whitwell, PA to Headteacher Kim Campbell, and Wonder Woman 1984's Vincent Jerome will play Lindon King, joint Deputy Headteacher.

Meanwhile, Still Open All Hours star James Baxter will play Joe Casey, another Deputy Head, and Coronation Street's Sonia Ibrahim joins as Jamilah Omar, the school’s social worker.

Finally, Chip & Kipper's Shauna Shim is music teacher Valerie Chambers, Peep Show star Neil Fitzmaurice is history teacher Neil Guthrie, Corrie's Rachel Leskovac is Coral Walker, Head of English, and Rules of the Game's Katherine Pearce plays Amy Spratt, an early career teacher.

The young actors who will play the pupils in the school are yet to be announced, but we'll let you know as soon as it is announced.

Speaking about the current line-up, Executive Producer Cameron Roach said: "We’re incredibly excited to announce our new cast, and we believe that alongside the return of Kim Campbell we’re creating some new iconic characters for the next generation of Waterloo Road.

"We look forward to the audience joining them in the staff room."

Waterloo Road returns to BBC1 soon. Previous episodes are available on-demand via BBC iPlayer.