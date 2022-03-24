Waterloo Road casts Adam Thomas' real-life son

Waterloo Road will see another new addition to the cast, as Adam Thomas' (Donte Charles) son is set to join the cast as Tommy Charles.

Adam's seven-year-old son Teddy will be playing the role, after a spokesperson for the programme cited "unforeseen circumstances" as a reason for changing up the Waterloo Road cast.

A spokesperson for Multitude Media said: "Due to unforeseen circumstances there has been a last-minute casting change to the role of Tommy Charles. The part will now be played by Teddy Thomas."

In addition to this, a source spoke to The Sun about Teddy's casting, saying: “Adam could not be more thrilled to be acting alongside Teddy for the first time.

"Teddy auditioned for the part initially but was beaten to the role by another kid. However the boy who did get the part has had to pull out of the show, meaning Teddy got the call up."

Teddy isn't the only Thomas family member to join the cast either, as it was recently announced that Scarlett Thomas (Adam's real-life niece) has joined the cast as Izzy Charles, so these new additions to the cast are very close to Adam's own heart.

In the new series, Adam Thomas is reprising his role as Donte, with Katie Griffith starring opposite as Chloe Charles. The duo have long been an iconic Waterloo Road couple, so no doubt fans can't wait to see them back!

Waterloo Road has recently welcomed Coronation Street star Kym Marsh as a canteen worker, and the pupils have been announced, so fans are eagerly awaiting the launch of the brand new series after a long break.

The BBC school drama has been off our screens for seven years, so this is quite the comeback and should provide some welcome nostalgia for those who loved the original series.

Teasing its return, a BBC statement simply said: "The spotlight on education in the UK is more intense now than ever before, with awareness of the challenges that teachers, parents and pupils face even more pronounced amidst the ongoing pandemic.

"Waterloo Road will use its rich history of telling entertaining and gripping human stories while tackling the important issues of the day."

Waterloo Road is set to return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer soon. In the meantime, all previous episodes are available to watch on-demand.