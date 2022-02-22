'Waterloo Road': Pupils announced for season 11

The BBC has finally revealed who will be playing the pupils in Waterloo Road season 11.

We've been drip-fed news about the new series since the start of the year, and now we know which young stars will be bringing the school corridors to life.

Scarlett Thomas (daughter of former Waterloo Road star Tina O'Brien) will be following in her mother's footsteps and joining the show as Izzy Charles, Donte and Chlo Charles' daughter. Scarlett is also Adam Thomas's niece in real life.

Other actors playing new Waterloo Road pupils include Adam Abbaou (Time) as Danny Lewis, Priyasasha Kumari (You Don't Know Me) as Samia Choudhry, with Noah Valentine (The Bay) joining as Preston Walters. Adam Ali (Little America) has been cast as Kai Sharif, while Alicia Forde joins as Kelly-Jo Rafferty, Francesco Piacentini-Smith (Master of the Air) will play Dean Weever, Corrie's Liam Scholes joins as Noel McManus, and Lucy Eleanor Begg as Caz Williams.

Also joining the cast are: Summer Violet Bird as Tonya Walters, Ava Flannery as Verity King, Thapelo Ray (Doctors) as Dwanye Jackson, Inathi Rozani (Biff and Chip) as Zayne Jackson, and Chiamaka (ChiChi) Ulebor playing Shola Aku.

Finally, Sahil Ismailkhil who was talented scouted after a production research trip to a local school in Leeds will play Norrulah Ashimi.

Alongside this announcement, the BBC released the above photo of the young cast together during rehearsals and revealed that filming began today in Greater Manchester.

This news follows the reveal that Angela Griffin would be returning to Waterloo Road as Kim Campbell, with former pupils Adam Thomas and Katie Griffiths reprising their roles as Donte and Chlo Charles.

New staff members joining the school drama include: Kym Marsh (Corrie, The Syndicate) as the school canteen worker, Nicky Walters alongside Peep Show alum Neil Fitzmaurice as history teacher, Neil Guthrie and Jo Coffey (EastEnders, The Witcher: Blood Origin) as Kim's PA, Wendy Whitwell.

Waterloo Road season 11 is due to air on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer later this year. All ten seasons of the show so far are available to stream on BBC iPlayer now.