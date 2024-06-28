Doctor Who season 15: everything we know

We're still reeling from the blockbuster finale of series 14, however, the excitement is already building for Doctor Who season 15.



There's a new eight episode run set to hit our screen next year. And here's what our intergalactic time spies have gleaned about the new episodes...

Doctor Who season 15 seems most likely to air in May 2025, following the same pattern as this year. The series is already in the can! Season 15 wrapped filming in May, which was several weeks before all the episodes of Doctor Who season 14 had even finished airing. But before we see the new run, there’s still that traditional festive treat to come — the Christmas special. Last year, the month of the series return was confirmed following the Christmas special, so we may get a similar announcement this year.

What do we know about the Doctor Who 2024 Christmas special?

The Christmas episode has been written by Steven Moffatt, the former Doctor Who showrunner who returned to pen this year’s much-praised episode "Boom" after a seven-year break from the show.

The guest star in the special will be Bridgerton actor Nicola Coughlan, who it seems to be taking a one-off "guest companion" role in the episode, which showrunner Russell T Davies describes as “one of the maddest Christmas specials you'll ever see. It's epic, it goes to so many different places. And it's a great story of who the Doctor is when he's alone.”

The special traditionally airs on Christmas Day itself, although this won’t be officially confirmed until the TV schedules are announced in December.

Who will be the new companion now Millie Gibson has left as Ruby?

Well, despite what looked like an emotional final goodbye at the end of the last episode of season 14, Empire of Death, we haven't seen the last of Ruby Sunday. However, as the Doctor said (or sung, actually) there’s always a twist in the tale.

Last April saw the announcement of a new companion for season 15, with Varada Sethu — who was seen as marine Mundy Flynn (above) in the episode Boom earlier this year — confirmed to be travelling with the 15th doctor in the new series. It’s not thought she is playing the same character this time around.

However, we haven’t seen the last of Ruby, with Russell confirming that Millie Gibson will be back in the new series: “We’ll see the three of them together — three people travelling in this Tardis fighting evil!” he says.

However, just now many episodes each of the actresses will feature in is yet to be confirmed.

What will be the plot of Doctor Who season 15?

Well, while the finale of Season 14 answered a lot of the questions set up over that run, fans did feel some things were still left hanging or needed more explanation.

So, expect to see Ruby’s parentage explored again, especially with the news late in the final episode of Season 14 that they had discovered the name of her dad.

“There are really crucial stories for Ruby to come and her family — the story of that family hasn’t finished yet,” promises Russell. “Which will all make sense when you see it.”

There’s also the mysterious Mrs Flood, whose knowledge of events seems far reaching for an elderly neighbour on an ordinary street. And we’re promised we’ll get some answers on that in the news series.

"I can promise you reveals, I can promise you astonishing reveals and a lot of fun with her as well,” says Russel. “[Anita Dobson] is so much fun to work with, so good times with Mrs Flood to come!"

Meanwhile, Anita herself confirmed that we’ll be having some revelations around her character.

“You do actually find out quite a lot about her,” she says “That'll be interesting, to see what people think,"

While the arc surrounding the Gods, which included The Celestial Toymaker, Maestro and, of course, the biggest bad Sutekh, seemed to be over by the end of the previous series, don’t be surprised if it still has some influence over the next series.

Doctor Who season 15 cast

Ncuti Gatwa is returning as the Doctor. Hooray! Elsewhere, reports of filming on location seem to suggest there is a big earth-set story in the new series, involving UNIT, the organisation the Doctor often hooks up with then he pops back to his favourite planet.

Vanessa Redgrave aka Kate Lethbridge Stewart has been reportedly spotted filming, while Russell confirmed that Ruth Madeley would be back as scientific advisor Shirley Bingham, after the character failed to feature in the season 14 finale.

Meanwhile, Bonnie Langford [Melanie Bush] has been spotted on set.

Who is new to Doctor Who season 15?

The show has always been very good at keeping its guest stars under wraps until they are ready to announce them as the publicity drive commences for the new season.

However, one of the guest stars has been revealed and that is Jonah Hauer-King, star of Disney’s live action version of The Little Mermaid.

Rumours are that this character — named Conrad — is a love interest for Ruby. However, he also seems involved in some political or similar organisation, with posters spotted during filming emblazoned with slogans such as “Conrad sees our hard work."

Could Ruby be heading for heartbreak if her new love turns out to be some power-crazed villain or an alien threat?

Will there be a season 16 of Doctor Who?

OK, steady on folks, let’s get this season out of the gate first, shall we? But with Doctor Who one of the BBC’s biggest shows, it seems likely the series is set to continue, and Russell confirming he’s already started on scripts.

“I’m working on the fourth script now for season three [aka 16],” he says. “It’s not actually commissioned, that’s still up in the air. But that’s the same for every TV programme. I shouldn’t say we’re confident, because that’s asking for a fall, but we’re very confident, to be honest.”

Is there a trailer?

We have a suspicion that it may be our Christmas Day treat for this year, but don’t quote us on that!

