Doctor Who fans are DIVIDED over the season finale with some calling it 'a grand payoff' and others were left 'deflated'

Doctor Who reached its conclusion last night and fans have very mixed opinions, with some saying the ending was 'underwhelming'.

The season finale of Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor Who, titled Empire of Death landed on BBC iPlayer at midnight on Saturday 22nd June and was broadcast at the usual time of 6.40 pm last night.

The season fianle was highly anticipated after a series run that some viewers have said is the best yet - but with so much build-up, it's no surprise that some viewers were left disappointed.

One Doctor Who fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter) 'Doctor who season 1 review: (im gonna sound harsh and i’m so sorry…) but this genuinely was the most disappointed i’ve been with a doctor who season.

'Especially learning the point of this season was trying to do my favorite star wars arc but just misunderstanding it entirely.'

doctor who season 1 review:(im gonna sound harsh and i’m so sorry…)but this genuinely was the most disappointed i’ve been with a doctor who season.especially learning the point of this season was trying to do my favorite star wars arc but just misunderstanding it entirely.June 23, 2024

But not everyone was critical, with another writing, 'Empire of Death is such a good indication of why I prefer RTD Who. The ending was emotionally resonant.

'A grand payoff for both "Just this once everybody lives!" And "everybody knows that everybody dies but no one knows it like The Doctor".'

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Empire of Death is such a good indication of why I prefer RTD Who. The ending was emotionally resonant. A grand payoff for both “Just this once everybody lives!” And “everybody knows that everybody dies but no one knows it like The Doctor.”June 23, 2024

While another fan said, 'How I felt after that #DoctorWho' alongside a clip from Gavin and Stacey where Alison Steadman’s Pam points at a TV screen and shouts, "Is that it?"

How I felt after that #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/CDF1qEncWWJune 21, 2024

While another wrote, 'Bit deflated by the #doctorwho finale. Not gonna lie. All that build up to Rubys mum? For someone random?!'

Bit deflated by the #doctorwho finale. Not gonna lie. All that build up to Rubys mum? For someone random?!June 22, 2024

And another fan commented, 'Not going to lie, slightly under whelmed by the end of Dr Who. Or maybe I just missed something? Maybe more of this will come back in the next series.'

Not going to lie, slightly under whelmed by the end of Dr Who. Or maybe I just missed something? Maybe more of this will come back in the next series.June 22, 2024

While another said they were sad to see the end of this series, writing, 'I know I moaned about parts of the finale, but damn I really am gonna miss the show Eight episodes just didn’t feel enough.

'Doesn’t feel like we’ve seen enough of Ncuti in the role. Now we wait until xmas for more.'

I know I moaned about parts of the finale, but damn I really am gonna miss the show 😭 Eight episodes just didn’t feel enough. Doesn’t feel like we’ve seen enough of Ncuti in the role. Now we wait until xmas for more 😂😭 #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/XrQIyeDkH8June 22, 2024

Empire of Death is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.