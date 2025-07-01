Jimmy McGovern's Unforgivable: cast, plot, and everything we know

We've got our first look at the all-star cast of Unforgivable, an upcoming BBC2 drama exploring the devastating impact of grooming and sexual abuse.

Created by multi award-winning screenwriter, Jimmy McGovern (Time, Cracker, The Street), the stand-alone 90 minute film is set in Liverpool and tells the story of the Mitchell family.



Boasting a cast including Anna Friel, Anna Maxwell-Martin, Bobby Schofield and David Threlfall, the drama follows the Mitchells as they deal with the aftermath of an act of abuse perpetrated by a member of their own family.

It will be directed by Julia Ford (Showtrial, The Bay, Safe). Here's everything we know about Unforgivable...

We know filming is already well underway in Liverpool, so we can probably expect this one to arrive on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer at some point in 2026.

We'll be sure to keep you updated as soon as a transmission date is confirmed.

(Image credit: BBC)

Unforgivable plot

According to an official synopsis from the BBC, Anna Friel plays a mother dealing with the release of her brother, after he was sent to prison for sexually abusing her sons..

"Having served his prison sentence, Joe (Bobby Schofield) arrives at St Maura's, an institution which offers him a home and rehabilitation after his release. With the support of Katherine (Anna Maxwell Martin), an ex-nun, Joe undertakes therapy sessions in the hope of understanding what led him to commit the abuse and to face up to the consequences.



"Simultaneously, his sister, Anna (Anna Friel), is dealing with the enormous impact that Joe's crime has had on her family — her sons, Tom (Austin Haynes) and Peter (Fin McParland), and her father, Brian (David Threlfall).

"The drama examines the extensive ripple effect of abuse from multiple perspectives and how those involved can try to move forwards in the midst of the devastation."

Anna Maxwell-Martin plays Katherine in Unforgivable (Image credit: BBC)

Unforgivable cast

There's no shortage of on-screen talent for this one, with Anna Friel (Marcella, Pushing Daisies) leading the cast as Anna, a mother who must somehow come to terms with the impact of her brother's crimes on her sons.

David Threlfall plays Brian in Unforgivable (Image credit: BBC)

She's joined by Bobby Schofield (SAS Rogue Heroes, This City Is Ours) who plays her brother Joe and David Threlfall (Nightsleeper, Shameless) who plays her father and the boys' grandfather.

Meanwhile Anna Maxwell-Martin, who recently won plaudits for her powerful performance in Until I Kill You, takes on another important role when she plays Katherine, an ex-nun who takes on Joe's therapy sessions.

Austin Haynes plays Tom in Unforgivable (Image credit: BBC)

The rest of the cast is made up of Mark Womack (The Responder, Playing the Field, Moving On), Paddy Rowan (Time, The Bay, This Town), Phina Oruche (Anthony, Magpie Murders, Taken Down), Austin Haynes (Adolescence) and Fin McParland making his television debut.

Anna Friel plays Anna in Unforgivable (Image credit: BBC)

Unforgivable trailer

There's no trailer available for this one yet, but we'll be sure to upload it here as soon as it lands!