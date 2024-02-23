This City Is Ours: everything we know

Get ready for a tale of gangland romance in This City Is Ours, a BBC One drama about "family and love destroyed and corrupted by ambition, pride and greed".

Created by writer Stephen Butchard, whose previous work includes The Good Mothers, The Last Kingdom and Five Daughters, the eight-part series follows Michael, a drug-trafficker who reconsiders his life after falling in love.

Set in Liverpool, the eight-part drama will be directed by Saul Dibb (Journey’s End, The Sixth Commandment) and produced by Simon Maloney (Time, I May Destroy You).

“This City is Ours is character-driven crime drama that demands to be seen," says Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama. "Stephen Butchard’s vibrant and propulsive scripts offer a new take on the genre, mixing power politics with the brutality of gang life. It’s drama at its most tense!”

Here's everything we know about the gangster drama...

The BBC confirmed This City Is Ours will be filmed in Liverpool and Spain in 2024, meaning we can expect this one to arrive on BBC One and the iPlayer at some point in 2025. Sony Pictures Television will distribute the series internationally.

Plot

A BBC statement reads as follows..

"This City is Ours is the story of Michael, a man who for all of his adult life has been involved in organised crime... but for the first time in his life, Michael is in love. For the first time in his life, he sees beyond the day-to-day, he sees a future: something to win and something to lose — Diana.



"The eight-part series tells the story of Michael and Diana's love affair, set against the disintegration of Michael’s crime gang. For years, together with his friend Ronnie, Michael has successfully been bringing cocaine into the City and beyond, directly from Columbia; but when a shipment goes missing, then he knows their Kingdom is under attack.



"The drama explores what happens when Ronnie’s son Jamie decides he wants to inherit their kingdom and that there is no longer a place for Michael at the table. Both Michael and Jamie have bold ideas to modernise the gang and they will battle for control of it. But Michael’s biggest battle will be to save the woman he loves and the child he has always wanted.



"This is a story about family and love destroyed and corrupted by ambition, pride and greed. It’s a story about power: what we will do to secure and keep it."



This City Is Ours cast

There's no news on casting at the moment, but there are sure to be a host of British stars vying to play Michael. Stephen Graham, Shaun Evans and Joe Dempsie are just a few of the actors with roots in the city who might be considered for the role...

As soon as we hear any news on the crime drama's cast, we'll be sure to let you know.

This Is Our City trailer

With filming yet to begin, there's no trailer available for this one yet. But we'll be sure to post it here when it lands...