A Thousand Blows — cast, plot and all about the boxing period drama

A Thousand Blows on Disney Plus and Hulu sees British actor Stephen Graham play a dangerous underworld boxer in a period drama by Peaky Blinders writer Steven Knight who is lead writer on the 12-part series. Stephen Graham is also a co-producing the show.

A Thousand Blows is set in 1880s Victorian London, and based on real-life characters and events. The series shines a light on the illegal boxing rings that existed in Victorian inner cities by following two best friends from Jamaica, Hezekiah and Alec, who find themselves thrust into the vibrant and violent world of post-industrial London. Casting for those two roles has yet to be announced but Time and Help star Stephen Graham will play seasoned boxer Sugar Goodson.

“To be able to work with Steven Knight again and the talented team of writers we have for this project is truly wonderful, and to tell the story of these incredible characters during this period of time in London is a joy,” says Stephen Graham who starred in Peaky Blinders, also written by Steven Knight.

“Aside from having the privilege of bringing the role of Sugar Goodson to life, I am also extremely proud that Matriarch is co-producing this show whilst helping to create opportunities for people in front of and behind the camera, instilling the ethos of providing training within production that otherwise would be difficult for some to pursue as a career.”

Here’s everything we know about A Thousand Blows so far…

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight is lead writer on A Thousand Blows. (Image credit: Getty)

The 12-part series A Thousand Blows will premiere on Disney Plus in the UK while US viewers will be able to watch it on Hulu. There’s no release date yet but keep an eye on this page and we’ll update it when one is announced.

What it the plot of A Thousand Blows?

Over 12 episodes, A Thousand Blows follows best friends Hezekiah and Alec as they move from Jamaica to London’s East End in the 1880s. Hezekiah finds himself drawn into the criminal underbelly of the thriving boxing scene and meets Mary Carr, the leader of the notorious all-female gang The Forty Elephants. As Hezekiah sharpens up his new skills, he is pitted against the ruthless boxer Sugar Goodson (Stephen Graham) and the pair become embroiled in an intense rivalry that goes far beyond the ring.

A Thousand Blows cast — Stephen Graham as Sugar Goodson

British acting stalwart Stephen Graham, who plays seasoned boxer Sugar Goodsen in A Thousand Blows, has an impressive and prolific CV. Stephen played Lee Sankey in Coronation Street in 1999 and went on to appear in Band of Brothers, Gangs of New York and the 2000 movie Snatch. He starred in This is England and has gone on to be in Little Boy Blue, Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge, The Virtues, A Christmas Carol, Save Me, Peaky Blinders and White House Farm. He played chef Andy Jones in Boiling Point, was Line of Duty baddie John Corbett, and starred in Help with Jodie Comer and Time alongside Sean Bean. He’s currently starring in the comedy Code 404 and will play Mr Wormwood in the upcoming film Matilda.

Stephen Graham as John Corbett in Line of Duty. (Image credit: BBC)

Who else is starring in A Thousand Blows?

The remaining cast of A Thousand Blows has yet to be announced. We're excited to see who'll be playing Mary Carr, Hezekiah and Alec. We'll update here as soon as we hear.

Is there a trailer for A Thousand Blows?

It's too early for a trailer but when Disney Plus or Hulu releases one we’ll post it on this page.