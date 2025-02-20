How to watch A Thousand Blows: stream the historical drama from the Peaker Blinders creator

Fans of Peaky Blinders get ready: the next series from creator Stephen Knight is one of the big new TV releases of February! A Thousand Blows will hit screens on Friday, February 21 and it returns us to a historical setting in England.

Set in 1880s London, A Thousand Blows follows two friends who travel from Jamaica to England to find a new life. They find themselves pulled into the dangerous world of illegal boxing rings, as well as a gang called the Forty Elephants.

The show stars Stephen Graham as well as Erin Doherty, Malachi Kirby and Francis Loevehall, and fans of Knight's previous hit are excited to see how this new series plays out.

So here's how to watch A Thousand Blows including when the episodes come out, and how you can see them.

How to watch A Thousand Blows in the US

If you live in the US, you'll be able to watch A Thousand Blows on the streaming service Hulu. All six episodes are expected to hit the platform at once on Friday, February 21.

If you're not currently signed up for Hulu, you can do so for $9.99 per month. This is for the basic package which shows you commercials, and $18.99 per month gets you on the ad-free plan. We've got a guide on Hulu deals if you want to find a way to save money.

Some instead opt to sign up via the Disney Bundle, which gets you Hulu as well as Disney Plus for $10.99 per month (and you can add in ESPN Plus or get ad-free streaming for higher monthly fees). Also, cable-cutters who use Hulu with Live TV get the standalone Hulu subscription service bundled in on certain plans.

How to watch A Thousand Blows in the UK

People living in the UK can watch A Thousand Blows by using the streaming service Disney Plus. You won't need to wait to binge-watch the series as all episodes will hit the platform at once on Friday, February 21.

The cheapest Disney Plus plan costs just £4.99 monthly, but this bombards you with loads of adverts, and the £7.99 plan lets you avoid these. There's also a £10.99 Premium plan for 4K and Dolby Atmos streaming of movies, but it won't affect the video or audio quality of A Thousand Blows.

Annual options exist for most of these plans, but not the ad-supported one. We sometimes see Disney Plus deals which make it cheaper to sign up or stream.

How to watch A Thousand Blows in Australia

Want to watch A Thousand Blows in Australia? As in most parts of the world, you'll have to use Disney Plus to see the series, and all episodes will be available to stream from Friday, February 21.

Disney Plus has two plans, and the $13.99-per-month standard one is all you need to be on in order to watch A Thousand Blows. You can also sign up for the $17.99 tier if you want to watch movies in a higher quality, but it won't affect this series.