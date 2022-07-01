Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical: release date, cast, plot, trailer and all we know
By Nicholas Cannon published
Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical turns the hit stage show into a movie with Emma Thompson, Stephen Graham, Andrea Riseborough and Alisha Weir.
Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical has turned the successful West End and Broadway stage show into a movie for cinema screens then arrives on Netflix.
The hit stage musical, which is based on Roald Dahl’s best-selling children's book "Matilda (opens in new tab)" and features music by comedian Tim Minchin, is being brought to life with an impressive cast, including Emma Thompson who is transformed into hideous headmistress Miss Trunchbull.
Fans of both the Roald Dahl book and the musical will be delighted to see this new retelling, with youngster Alisha Weir playing Matilda, an extraordinarily clever girl with special powers, with Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough playing her truly terrible parents. No Time to Die star Lashana Lynch plays Matilda’s kind and inspiring teacher Miss Honey.
So here’s everything you need to know about the musical spectacular coming to cinemas and Netflix….
Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical release date
Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical will premiere at London's BFI film festival on October 5 2022 and afterwards is set for a December 2 release date in cinemas around the UK.
The movie will be released on Netflix in the US in time for the holiday season. We will update with this Netflix release date when we hear more.
Is there a trailer for Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical?
Yes a trailer has been released for Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical and it looks incredible. You can check it out below...
Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical plot
The story of Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical focuses on Matilda Wormwood (played by Alisha Weir), a young genius who is obsessed with reading. She is the long-suffering child of the worst parents in the world, played by Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough, who have set parenting aside to focus on trashy TV and dodgy money-making schemes.
Matilda is determined that they should atone for their selfishness and conjures up small acts of rebellion and revenge but when she joins Crunchem Hall school she realises she also has to contend with the ominous bully, headmistress Miss Trunchbull.
But, with the help of her kindly teacher Miss Honey, Matilda discovers her special superpowers. Unstoppable at last, she is determined to make a stand for justice and teach Miss Trunchbull a lesson she’ll never forget.
Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical cast — Emma Thompson as Miss Trunchbull
Emma Thompson will definitely give a punchy performance as Miss Trunchbull in Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical. She is acting royalty after all and has countless TV and movie hits to her name. She is starring in Agatha Christie mystery Why Didn’t They Ask Evans and played The Baroness in last year’s Cruella movie. She played Vivienne Rock in the TV series Years and Years and has starred in Sense and Sensibility, Love Actually, Saving Mr Banks, The Remains of the Day, Bridget Jones’s Baby, the Harry Potter movie series and Nanny McPhee. She’s also lent her voice to animations such as Brave and Beauty and the Beast.
Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough as Mr and Mrs Wormwood
Stephen Graham plays Matilda's father Mr Wormwood in Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical. Stephen is also a TV and film heavyweight and has starred in hits such as Line of Duty, This Is England, Snatch and Care. He’s been in the TV series Time, Code 404, Save Me, White House Farm and The Virtues and films such as Boiling Point, The Irishman, Rocketman and Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge.
Andrea Riseborough plays his wife and Matilda's mother Mrs Wormwood Andrea played former PM Margaret Thatcher in the TV movie Margaret Thatcher: The Long Walk to Finchley and has starred in series such as The Devil’s Whore, Bloodline, National Treasure, Waco and ZeroZeroZero.
Who else is starring in Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical?
Youngster Alisha Weir leads the cast as Matilda. She played Laura in the series Darklands. Lashana Lynch (Captain Marvel, No Time to Die) plays her lovely teacher Miss Honey. Starstruck star Sindhu Vee plays librarian Mrs Phelps.
Matilda — the 1996 film
Road Dahl's novel was made into a film in 1996 starring Danny DeVito as Mr Wormwood. Matilda the movie starred Pam Ferris as Miss Trunchbull, Rhea Perlman as Mrs Wormwood and Mara Wilson as Matilda. Embeth Davidtz played Miss Honey.
More about Roald Dahl's book Matilda
The book "Matilda (opens in new tab)" by Roald Dahl (opens in new tab) was released in 1988, with illustrations by Quentin Blake. Roald Dahl, the grandfather of model and author Sophie Dahl, also wrote Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, The Witches, The BFG, James and The Giant Peach and several other classics, many of which have also been adapted for the screen.
Outside of work I swim every morning, support Charlton Athletic football club and get nostalgic about TV shows Cagney & Lacey, I Claudius, Dallas and Tenko.
