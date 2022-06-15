Be afraid kids! It's Emma Thompson as Miss Trunchbull in Matilda the Musical

Matilda the Musical is headed to the big screen, with a great new cast taking on the much-loved Roald Dahl characters including Emma Thompson as the villainous headteacher Miss Trunchbull.

Newcomer Alicia Weir plays the titular role of Matilda, originally played by Mara Wilson in the 1996 film. The cast also includes Matilda's parents Mr and Mrs Wormwood (played by Line of Duty's Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough), Miss Honey (No Time to Die's Lashana Lynch) and librarian Mrs Phelps (Sindhu Vee).

Set for a December 2 release date in cinemas in the UK, it will be released in time for the holiday season on Netflix in the US.

The makers have released a first look at the new film with a terrifying new image of Miss Trunchbull (previously played by Pam Ferris), as well as a teaser trailer to give fans a glimpse of the musical on the big screen.

We also have a first photo of Lashana Lynch as the kindhearted Miss Honey, whose very different to Miss Trunchbull, so we've got two very different styles here!

Lashana Lynch plays Miss Honey in Matilda the Musical. (Image credit: Sony Pictures)

It has also been reported by The Sun that former Strictly Come Dancing professional Aljaz Skorjanec has a role in the film, after stepping down from the BBC dancing competition earlier this year. However, his role has not yet been disclosed.

Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough as Matilda's parents, The Wormwoods. (Image credit: Sony Pictures)

It is directed by Tony Award-winning Matthew Warchus, with original music and lyrics by Tim Minchin.

The film is based on Tim Minchin's acclaimed musical adaptation of Roald Dahl's book, which debuted in 2011 in the West End and has been a much-loved show since then, with fans keen to see a new take on the beloved story.

According to the official plot for the new adaptation: "Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical is an inspirational musical tale of an extraordinary girl who discovers her superpower and summons the remarkable courage, against all odds, to help others change their stories, whilst also taking charge of her own destiny. Standing up for what’s right, she’s met with miraculous results."

Meet the exception to the rules. Emma Thompson, Lashana Lynch, and newcomer Alicia Weir star in a brand new take on the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical. Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical premieres this December. pic.twitter.com/TcmWauu7MdJune 15, 2022 See more

Matilda the Musical will be released in UK cinemas on December 2, and will be available on Netflix in the US and other territories.