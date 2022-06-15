Be afraid kids! It's Emma Thompson as Miss Trunchbull in Matilda the Musical
By Lucy Buglass published
Matilda the Musical sees Emma Thompson taking on the part of the iconic villain.
Matilda the Musical is headed to the big screen, with a great new cast taking on the much-loved Roald Dahl characters including Emma Thompson as the villainous headteacher Miss Trunchbull.
Newcomer Alicia Weir plays the titular role of Matilda, originally played by Mara Wilson in the 1996 film. The cast also includes Matilda's parents Mr and Mrs Wormwood (played by Line of Duty's Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough), Miss Honey (No Time to Die's Lashana Lynch) and librarian Mrs Phelps (Sindhu Vee).
Set for a December 2 release date in cinemas in the UK, it will be released in time for the holiday season on Netflix in the US.
The makers have released a first look at the new film with a terrifying new image of Miss Trunchbull (previously played by Pam Ferris), as well as a teaser trailer to give fans a glimpse of the musical on the big screen.
We also have a first photo of Lashana Lynch as the kindhearted Miss Honey, whose very different to Miss Trunchbull, so we've got two very different styles here!
It has also been reported by The Sun that former Strictly Come Dancing professional Aljaz Skorjanec has a role in the film, after stepping down from the BBC dancing competition earlier this year. However, his role has not yet been disclosed.
It is directed by Tony Award-winning Matthew Warchus, with original music and lyrics by Tim Minchin.
The film is based on Tim Minchin's acclaimed musical adaptation of Roald Dahl's book, which debuted in 2011 in the West End and has been a much-loved show since then, with fans keen to see a new take on the beloved story.
According to the official plot for the new adaptation: "Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical is an inspirational musical tale of an extraordinary girl who discovers her superpower and summons the remarkable courage, against all odds, to help others change their stories, whilst also taking charge of her own destiny. Standing up for what’s right, she’s met with miraculous results."
Meet the exception to the rules. Emma Thompson, Lashana Lynch, and newcomer Alicia Weir star in a brand new take on the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical. Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical premieres this December. pic.twitter.com/TcmWauu7MdJune 15, 2022
Matilda the Musical will be released in UK cinemas on December 2, and will be available on Netflix in the US and other territories.
Lucy joined the WhatToWatch.com team in 2021, where she writes series guides for must-watch programmes and the latest TV news. Originally from Northumberland, she graduated from Oxford Brookes University in 2016 with a degree in Film Studies and moved to London to begin a career writing about entertainment.
She is a Rotten Tomatoes approved film critic and has a huge passion for cinema. She especially loves horror, thriller and anything crime-related. Her favourite TV programmes include Inside No 9, American Horror Story and Black Mirror, but recently she's loving everything about Apple TV's Severance.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.