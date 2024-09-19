Until I Kill You: cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

Until I Kill You is a new true crime drama starring Motherland's Anna Maxwell Martin and Endeavour's Shaun Evans.

The four-parter tells the remarkable story of Delia Balmer, who survived a near-fatal relationship with murderer John Sweeney. It is based on her book of the same name as the drama.

Anna Maxwell Martin said: "Telling an important story with the excellent team from World Productions [the makers of Line of Duty], producer Ken Horn, director Julia Ford and a brilliant cast is always an exciting proposition! As it is brought to life by Nick Stevens, hopefully, we will do Delia due diligence."

Shaun Evans added: "I've previously worked with World Productions and ITV separately, so I'm looking forward to joining forces to tell this story. A story that is quite rightly told through the victim's lens, Delia. We have an excellent script from Nick Stevens and I couldn't be more delighted to work with Anna."

It promises to be one of the best ITV dramas of the year, here's everything we know...

Until I Kill You is expected to be released on ITV1 and ITVX in late 2024. With the book being released in November, it seems likely that is when ITV will screen it. It has already been released in New Zealand, Holland and Canada. There's no news yet on a US release date.

Until I Kill You plot

The series opens in 1991 when Delia is leading a solitary life in London working as an agency nurse. But her life appears to take a positive turn when she meets fellow free-spirit John Sweeney in a local pub, it seems like the connection she has been searching for.

ITV says: "As the relationship develops, Sweeney’s artistic, anti-establishment persona gives way to a darker side, culminating in a series of violent attacks on Delia, during which he tells her he killed his former girlfriend and disposed of her body in an Amsterdam canal.

"Sweeney is arrested but, due to a catastrophic failure by the court to realise how dangerous he is, granted bail. He immediately pursues Delia and subjects her to a horrific, near-fatal attack. She survives, but Sweeney evades capture and disappears.

"Shattered by the trauma and injuries inflicted by Sweeney, Delia bravely seeks to rebuild her life. But Sweeney returns seven years later and is arrested for the murder of another girlfriend in North London. Delia's fragile recovery is shattered all over again as she has to face Sweeney in open court, her testimony vital to the prosecution case against him."

Until I Kill You cast

Anna Maxwell Martin plays Delia, with Shaun Evans as John Sweeney. Benidorm's Steve Edge and Downton Abbey’s Kevin Doyle also star.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, it's the one for Dutch TV, but is in English...