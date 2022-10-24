Who is the 15th Doctor? Next Doctor Who revealed

Who will be the 15th Doctor in Doctor Who? Ncuti Gatwa is the 15th Doctor, not the 14th Doctor as initially thought.

Jodie Whittaker's time in the TARDIS came to an end with The Power of the Doctor, the third and final Doctor Who special airing in 2022. Speculation about her replacement, the 14th Doctor, was rife from the moment that her departure was confirmed by the BBC.

Months and months of rumors and speculation followed, before finally coming to an end with the news that Ncuti Gatwa had been cast as the new Doctor. He was confirmed to be taking on the role as the next mainline star in May 2022, after some very cryptic clues were posted on social media by returning Doctor Who showrunner, Russell T. Davies.

We assumed that this meant Ncuti Gatwa would be taking over from Jodie after the 13th Doctor regenerated in The Power of the Doctor. As we've now seen, that turned out to not be true, and now Ncuti has instead been confirmed as the 15th Doctor. Read on to find out why.

How is Ncuti Gatwa the 15th Doctor?

Well, we were all expecting to see Ncuti show up at the end of when Jodie Whittaker regenerated, but the return of a familiar face from the Whoniverse totally threw a spanner in the works.

Instead of regenerating into the Sex Education star, Jodie instead transformed into the Tenth Doctor. This reveal wasn't a complete shock — both David Tennant and Catherine Tate had already been confirmed for the Doctor Who 60th anniversary special set to air in November 2023 — though the big mystery right now is we don't know how or why the Doctor has regenerated in this way.

Following this news, David Tennant has been dubbed the 14th Doctor, and he's ready to star alongside his former companion in the forthcoming anniversary celebration, which we've now learned is a three-part miniseries.

Fan-fave Doctor David Tennant is back for a new adventure in space and time. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

The special was teased at the end of The Power of the Doctor, and will lay the groundwork for Ncuti to take over as the 15th Doctor (we got our first look at him in action in the teaser which aired after the special. Ncuti will then take over as the lead Time Lord in an episode that will air "over the festive period" in 2023.

By the sounds of things, we'll be learning why the Doctor regenerated this way later down the line, as Russell T. Davies has promised there are lots more shocks in store. He said: "If you thought the appearance of David Tennant was a shock, we’ve got plenty more surprises on the way! The path to Ncuti’s Fifteenth Doctor is laden with mystery, horror, robots, puppets, danger and fun! And how is it connected to the return of the wonderful Donna Noble? How, what, why? We’re giving you a year to speculate, and then all hell lets loose!”

Doctor Who will return in 2023. Past seasons can be streamed on HBO Max and BBC iPlayer