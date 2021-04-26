Doctor Who 14th Doctor: Who will replace Jodie Whittaker?

Everyone wants to know who the 14th Doctor will be in Doctor Who.

Ever since rumours of Jodie Whittaker's departure went round in January, fans have been trying to guess who might replace her.

With Doctor Who Season 13 set to return later this year, Jodie Whittaker will be coming to the end of her third season inside the TARDIS. Since David Tennant has played the role, each Doctor has adventured across space and time for three seasons before regenerating into a brand new actor.

As per usual, there's a huge number of actors rumoured to be with a chance of playing the role. Here's the top names in line to play the 14th Doctor.

Kris Marshall

Kris Marshall. (Image credit: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

Could Kris be the 14th Doctor? Well he was previously rumoured to play the Doctor as Peter Capaldi’s replacement, although that clearly wasn’t true! Since he was potentially considered for the role in the past, it makes sense he could well be in the running once again.

Kris is best known for his role as Nick Harper in the BBC sitcom My Family and as DI Humphrey Goodman in Death in Paradise, although you might also recognise him from a series of BT ads! More recently, he played Tom Parker in ITV’s Jane Austen adaptation, Sanditon.

Odds? 7/1

Michaela Coel

Michaela Coel. (Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Many think Michaela Coel will be the next woman to hold the keys to the TARDIS.

Alongside her theatre career, Michaela is best-known for creating and starring in the E4 series Chewing Gum as well as the excellent BBC comedy-drama I May Destroy You which is regarded as one of the best BBC dramas in recent years. She also starred in Hugo Blick's drama Black Earth Rising and in two episodes of Black Mirror.

Odds? 4/1

Richard Ayoade

Richard Ayoade. (Image credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Best known for his role as socially awkward nerd Maurice Moss in The IT Crowd and as the presenter for the modern revival of The Crystal Maze, Richard Ayoade is a truly unique character.

He’s known for off-beat, quirky humour and his endless wit whenever he appears on British panel shows, and this personality would translate perfectly to the Doctor, especially as an extension of the 13th Doctor’s stranger side.

Odds? 8/1

Kelly Macdonald

Kelly Macdonald. (Image credit: Ernesto Di Stefano Photography/WireImage)

Kelly Macdonald is best known right now for her role as DCI Jo Davidson in Line of Duty Season 6. However, playing a villainous police officer doesn't mean she couldn't also play the hero in a future series of Doctor Who.

Macdonald has appeared in Trainspotting and the sequel T2, as well as playing Helena Ravenclaw in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows and played the lead role in Brave, to name but a few of her roles!

Odds? 12/1

Michael Sheen

(Image credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Champagne Collet)

Michael Sheen is a legendary British actor whose no stranger to science fiction, having already appeared in Good Omens, Passengers, and TRON: Legacy.

One potential stumbling block would be Michael Sheen has technically already appeared in modern Doctor Who already. He was the voice behind the evil entity named House, a being that fed on TARDIS energy. However, appearing in the show beforehand wasn’t a problem for Peter Capaldi. Maybe the Welsh actor will make a comeback after all...

Odds? 12/1

Jo Martin

Jo Martin as the Doctor in Doctor Who Season 12. (Image credit: BBC)

Doctor Who Season 12 really shook up the show's canon. One of the biggest changes by far (save for the Timeless Child reveal, obviously) was the appearance of Jo Martin as The Doctor. Not another regeneration, just a second version of the Doctor, that Jodie Whittaker's Doctor doesn't remember anything about.

There are plenty of theories about where Jo Martin's Doctor fits into space and time, but we still don't really know how important the character will be just yet.

So, there's still a chance Jodie could regenerate into Jo Martin, and the fourteenth season could well explore the Fugitive Doctor's origins!

Odds? 16/1

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Phoebe Waller-Bridge. (Image credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Champagne Collet)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge's career has gone from strength to strength in recent years. She is best known for creating and starring in Fleabag but is also responsible for the first season of Killing Eve and the 2016 Channel 4 comedy mini-series, Crashing.

With experience in both comedy and drama, Phoebe Waller-Bridge could well be a perfect Doctor, capable of both light-hearted madness and dealing with the more serious moments, too!

Odds? 8/1

Olly Alexander

Olly Alexander. (Image credit: Debbie Hickey/Getty Images)

Olly Alexander is best known for the British electropop trio (and now solo project) Years & Years, but he made waves for his fantastic performance in It's A Sin earlier this year.

On April 20, he appeared on The One Show and addressed the rumours he could be the next Doctor. He was very coy initially, but said "it's not happening, I don't think, anytime soon." Was this just a bluff? Who knows...

Odds? 20/1

Reece Shearsmith

Reece Shearsmith. (Image credit: Gary Mitchell/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

League of Gentlemen and Inside No. 9 creator Reece Shearsmith is another enigmatic British actor rumoured to be the Fourteenth Doctor.

Reece is a highly celebrated performer, and he's no stranger to the Whoniverse, either! having starred in the found-footage episode Sleep No More and played Second Doctor Patrick Troughton in the 2013 docudrama An Adventure in Space and Time. Maybe Season 14 would finally be his time to take the lead role?

Odds? 20/1

Olivia Colman

(Image credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Armani)

Colman is best known for her performance as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown and her appearance as DS Ellie Miller in Broadchurch, but she briefly appeared in Matt Smith's first-ever episode of Doctor Who as shape-shifting alien Prisoner Zero. Could the former villain be next in line for the Doctor?

Sadly, Olivia Colman could well be too busy to take on another big role, as she's reportedly in talks to join Marvel's upcoming Secret Invasion series.

Odds? 66/1

Helena Bonham Carter

Helena Bonham Carter. (Image credit: Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Helena Bonham Carter might seem too big an actress to play the 14th Doctor, but the Harry Potter star could still be in the running, as she's been rumoured for the part in the past.

Recently, Piper Billie (who played companion Rose Tyler) denied she was returning to the show in a recent issue of Total Film, she said she would love Helena Bonham Carter to take the role. Of Helena, she said: "She's got that madcap energy — she's a ruddy powerhouse."

Odds? 33/1