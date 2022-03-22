Hugh Grant baffled by Doctor Who reports

Hugh Grant has denied Doctor Who rumors he's about to be cast as the new Time Lord.

Sadly, it won’t be a case of Four Weddings and a TARDIS, as the hugely popular star has said he's not planning on exploring space.

“Nothing against Dr W but I’m not. No idea where the story came from”.

Nothing against Dr W but I’m not. No idea where the story came from. https://t.co/g1PG4VsqYNMarch 21, 2022 See more

Of course, it could be an elaborate double bluff, but it seems highly unlikely.

It certainly would have been a massive coup for Doctor Who had they landed Hugh Grant for the part.

The search for the next Doctor Who has been on ever since it was revealed that Jodie Whittaker would be departing the series this year.

Jodie is leaving the show. (Image credit: BBC Studios/James Pardon)

Jodie will leave the show in an autumn Doctor Who 2022 special which is part of the BBC’s celebration of 100 years of broadcasting.

“It’s great that the climax of the Thirteenth Doctor’s story will be at the heart(s) of the BBC’s centenary celebrations,” is all showrunner Chris has said on the episode. While BBC Director of Drama Piers Wenger promised, “Jodie’s final adventure to mark the BBC’s Centenary in 2022 is set to be a Doctor Who special to remember.”

It seems highly likely that the BBC will take the chance to introduce us to the new Doctor during the episode.

At the bookies, Hugh Grant is still just a 12-1 shot to be the new Time Lord, although surely those odds will drift because of his denial.

The most surprising thing is that David Tennant remains the odds on favorite to be the new Doctor. This also seems very unlikely! David played the 10th Doctor from 2005 to 2010 and was a huge hit with fans.

However, it seems improbable that he’d want to again commit to making the show. It’s possible that the 13th Doctor could regenerate into a past Time Lord, but we doubt that’s the plan.

Sadly, we won’t be seeing Hugh Grant in the TARDIS. Perhaps he could play a baddie instead? Now, there’s an idea…