Will the Doctor manage to find out more about The Division this season?

So, who are The Division in Doctor Who? That's one question many Doctor Who fans might be wondering after watching the season 13 premiere on Halloween.

The first episode of Doctor Who season 13 introduced plenty of new baddies, characters and unleashed the mysterious Flux on the universe, but it also made reference to "The Division".

Karvanista, the humanoid dog alien that the Doctor and Yaz had been tracking when we met them in The Halloween Apocalypse, was the only surviving member of The Division she'd been able to find. During their first confrontation, the Doctor tried to get as much info out of him as possible but Karvanista refused to answer any questions about The Division.

If you were watching the latest episode of Doctor Who but struggled to remember who The Division were, here's what we've learned about the group so far!

Who are The Division in 'Doctor Who'? And why are they important?

The Division is a top-secret group of Time Lords led by a Gallifreyan called Solpado. After their interference on other worlds had drastic consequences, the Time Lords vowed only to observe events across space and time. The Division was a group created specifically to step in and act only when it was deemed completely necessary.

Apart from a few names or brief appearances, we know precious little about their individual members. Most of the group's history has largely been erased from The Matrix, the storehouse of Time Lord knowledge on Gallifrey that is connected to every TARDIS.

When The Spy Master (Sacha Dhawan) hacked his way into the Matrix on Gallifrey, he learned that the Time Lords had actually based their regenerative powers on a creature called the Timeless Child, which he discovered was none other than the Doctor themself. According to the Spy Master, the Time Lords had experimented on the child and extracted its regenerative powers long before the First Doctor fled Gallifrey in their TARDIS. Angered by his discovery, the Spy Master ravaged the planet, leaving only the Matrix intact.

He'd also discovered that the explorer Tecteun (the Timeless Child's adoptive parent) and the Timeless Child had been inducted into the Division as members. Despite his efforts, The Spy Master could not retrieve much more info, save for the story of Brendan, an immortal member of the garda who was gifted a clock in his retirement which thanked him for his services to The Division shortly before the memory of his time was wiped. He believed this story was left behind by Tecteun to enable the Doctor to decode the truth of what had happened to her, or as some sort of apology for the experiments.

Jo Martin's Fugitive Doctor was also a member of The Division. At one point in time, she escaped and used a Chameleon Arch to hide on Earth as Ruth Clayton. Her former partner, Gat and a group of Judoon contracted by The Division eventually tracked her down in Gloucester, where the Doctor bumped into her.

Neither Doctor had any memory of the other when they met inside Ruth's TARDIS, but Gat was willing to execute both Doctors for their crimes against the Division. After Gat was killed by the sabotaged rifle she threatened them with, the two Doctors parted ways earlier in season 12.

Having discovered the truth about her existence across the last season, the Doctor began searching for info about the organization, and this was why she began chasing after Karvanista.

Since Russell T. Davies is set to take over from Chris Chibnall after Jodie Whittaker leaves Doctor Who, hopefully we'll learn more about The Division and their aims throughout the rest of the Flux story arc.

Doctor Who: Flux continues on BBC1 at 6:15 pm and at 8:00 pm EST on BBC America in the US.