Here’s how to watch Doctor Who season 13 online anywhere in the world so you don't miss a moment.

Jodie Whittaker is starring in her final full series as the Time Lord, with fans eagerly debating already who the 14th Doctor will be.

But Jodie, who made history as the first female star to take on the role, is planning to bow out in style.

Six-part story Flux sees the Doctor and Yaz (Mandip Gill) face the ultimate threat as an ancient evil attempts to break free across the universe, and new cast members will be joining the show including John Bishop as new companion Dan, and Jacob Anderson as Vinder.

The synopsis for episode one, titled The Halloween Apocalypse, is: "On Halloween, all across the universe, terrifying forces are stirring. From the Arctic Circle to deep space, an ancient evil is breaking free.

"And in present-day Liverpool, the life of Dan Lewis is about to change forever. Why is the Doctor on the trail of the fearsome Karvanista? And what is the Flux?"

Here’s how to watch Doctor Who season 13 online anywhere in the world

How to watch Doctor Who season 13 online in the UK

Doctor Who: Flux will premiere on Sunday, Oct. 31 at 6:25 pm on BBC1. All episodes as they’re shown will also be available on BBC iPlayer.

How to watch 'Doctor Who' season 13 online in the US

American fans will be delighted to know that the episodes will air on BBC America on the same day as they go out in the UK.

How to watch 'Doctor Who' season 13 online anywhere in the world

There is a handy way to watch your favorite TV shows from wherever you are in the world, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you’re away from home.

Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favorite TV show on.

From laptops to Smart TVs, Amazon Fire Sticks, games consoles and even mobile phones, you can change the address to make your device think it is in a different location to enable you to watch the things you love around the world.

ExpressVPN is one of the best VPNs out there. Not only because it is straightforward and easy to use, but it also has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

ExpressVPN is the No.1-rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month absolutely free, and if you sign up for an annual plan you can get 3 months' access absolutely free!