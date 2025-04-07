How to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 6 online and catch up on past seasons

The gripping dystopian drama series The Handmaid's Tale season 6 brings the long-running Margaret Attwood adaptation to its conclusion when it arrives on Tuesday, April 8. And if you're a fan, you'll need to make sure you have a way to watch it... or catch up, if you're behind.

Taking place in a miserable future in which women don't have as many rights, The Handmaid's Tale stars Elisabeth Moss as a woman who's ripped from her husband and daughter, and forced work as the handmaid for a commander.

Over five seasons we've seen her fight back against her predicament in an attempt to reunite with her family, and the sixth season follows her turning the tides of a rebellion against the country that's causing so much misery.

This is the final season of The Handmaid's Tale although a sequel series is reportedly in the works.

So here's how to watch The Handmaid's Tale, and we'll include details on how to stream past seasons if you've missed them or might need a reminder on the story so far.



How to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 6 in the US

It's very simple to watch The Handmaid's Tale for people who live in the US, because the new season will debut on the same service that all five past seasons are streaming: that's the streaming service Hulu.

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 will debut on Hulu on Tuesday, April 8 with three episodes of ten, and then new ones will release on a weekly schedule until Tuesday, May 27 which sees the final episode.

After a 7-day free trial, a subscription to Hulu costs $9.99 per month for ad-enabled streaming or $18.99 for ad-free, with the occasional Hulu deal making it a lot cheaper.

Many choose to sign up for Hulu via the Disney Bundle, which combines Hulu with Disney Plus for just $1 more per month than their individual fees, and higher tiers let you lose ads or get ESPN Plus too for a little more money. You can also get access via Hulu with Live TV, a cord-cutting cable service that throws in Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus on certain tiers.

How to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 6 in the UK

In the UK, The Handmaid's Tale season 6 will be free to watch... at some point in the future. You see Channel 4 has confirmed that it'll air the newest season like it did for past ones, but we don't know its UK release date just yet.

Last season saw a roughly month-long delay between the show's debut and the Channel 4 air date, so perhaps the same will happen again, and we'll update you if that changes.

You'd think that you could at least watch The Handmaid's Tale's previous seasons on Channel 4 but that isn't correct, at least at the time of writing, although Channel 4 has promised that it'll re-add them to its library soon.

Instead, all five seasons are available to watch on Prime Video, which you can access by signing up for Amazon Prime or getting a Prime Video free trial.

How to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 6 in Australia

In Australia, The Handmaid's Tale season 6 shares a release schedule with the US: three episodes will debut on Tuesday, April 8, and the rest will roll out weekly until the end of March.

The episodes will stream on SBS on Demand at 2pm AEDT each day, and they'll also air on the SBS TV channel a day later (except episode 3, which airs one week later alongside episode 4, but hits SBS on Demand at the right time).

SBS on Demand does not, however, have the five previous seasons of The Handmaid's Tale in its library. They're available to Stan subscribers instead, with a subscription starting at $6 per month. If you opt for the $22-per-month Premium plan, you can stream the show in 4K, as it's one of the several series which can be watched in this higher resolution on Stan.