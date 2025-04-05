New on Hulu April 5-11: our expert's picks for 5 TV shows and movies coming to Hulu this week

Scrolling for something new to watch on Hulu this week, April 5-11? Let me give you a hand with my picks for the best movies, TV shows and more arriving on the streaming service.

The highlight of the week is the debut of the anticipated final season of Emmy-winning series The Handmaid's Tale. But that's not the only Hulu original series to debut this week. Plus there are some new movies for subscribers to enjoy and some easy viewing for all the foodies out there.

Check out all of the picks for this week directly below.

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives seasons 1-2

Guy Fieri on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (Image credit: Food Network)

Relive the early days of this classic Food Network show starting April 5 on Hulu

Believe it or not, it was almost 20 years ago when Guy Fieri first set out on the road to discover some of the best diners, drive-ins and "dives" across America. The iconic food personality is still traveling for the show (season 39 recently aired on Food Network), but now you can rewatch the early episodes of the series on Hulu, as the first two season are available in their entirety.

The Handmaid’s Tale season 6

Elizabeth Moss in The Handmaid's Tale (Image credit: Hulu)

The final season of The Handmaid's Tale begins on April 8

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 is the final chapter in the Emmy-winning series run (though spinoffs are already in the works). This season, June makes one final effort to take down Gilead, with the series highlighting the importance of hope, courage, solidarity and resilience in the pursuit of justice and freedom. New episodes will premiere weekly.

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

Tom Hanks in The Da Vinci Code (Image credit: Columbia Pictures/ Maximum Film /Alamy Stock Photo)

Historical thriller based on best-selling book hits Hulu on April 9

The Da Vinci Code movie never became the same kind of sensation that Dan Brown's original book did, but I actually always enjoyed the movie (perhaps that's because I do enjoy a bit of history, even if fictionalized, and never read the book as I was a young teen when it was first released). The movie's Rotten Tomatoes score would suggest I'm in the minority, but I think it's a very watchable movie and worth a second try if it's been a while for you.

Got to Get Out

(Image credit: Hulu)

New Hulu reality series debuts on April 11

Hulu hopes it has a new reality favorite for streamers with Got to Get Out. Hosted by Simu Liu, the series puts reality TV stars and gamers under one roof. As they stay in the house a cash pot continues to increase and if they want they can stay in the house and split the money equally. Or, contestants can attempt to leave the house (easier said than done), and if they do they walk away with all of the money accumulated at the time, while the rest of the house starts back at $0.

Magpie (2024)

Daisy Ridley in Magpie (Image credit: Shout! Studios)

Daisy Ridley "Certified Fresh" thriller lands on Hulu April 11

While Daisy Ridley is set to return to a galaxy far, far away in the near future, in between her last Star Wars movie and the next she has filled our her resume with some well received indie movies, one of them being Magpie. This "Certified Fresh" movie stars Ridley as a wife who becomes suspicious of the relationship between her husband and the glamorous movie star that their daughter is starring alongside in a film.