New on Hulu June 7-13: our expert's picks for 5 TV shows and movies coming to Hulu this week

Scrolling for something new to watch on Hulu this week, June 7-13? Let me give you a hand with my picks for the best movies, TV shows and more arriving on the streaming service.

This week's entries include a new documentary that offers a closer look at one of the most prominent media figures of the podcast era, a couple of game/reality shows and a brand-new stand-up special exclusive to Hulu.

Check out all of the picks for this week directly below.

Scream (2022)

Ghostface in Scream (Image credit: Brownie Harris/ Paramount Pictures)

Iconic horror franchise's 2022 reboot hits Hulu on June 8

We may still have more than four months until Halloween, but a good horror movie works any time of year, not just spooky season. And these latest entries to the Scream franchise are a great blend of humor and scares to be a good watch whenever.

2022's Scream, which arrives on Hulu this week, brought in a new crew of young characters (led by Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Mikey Madison, Mason Gooding and Jasmin Savoy-Brown) tormented by Ghostface, while also honoring its past with key roles for franchise icons Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette. Our Scream review highlighted how this movie showed the franchise (even without Wes Craven) could still work.

Call Her Alex

(Image credit: Hulu)

Learn more about the Call Her Daddy podcast host with this docuseries starting June 10

Ever since 2018, Call Her Daddy has been one of the most popular podcasts around, as host Alex Cooper attempts to provide honest and at times hilariously raunchy discussions about mental health, sexuality and dating, as well as interviews with influential cultural figures. But in this new documentary, another layer of Cooper is revealed as her journey to this point is told, and we see how she prepares for her first-ever live tour.

The Snake

Jim Jeffries on The Snake (Image credit: Jeff Niera/FOX)

A new summer reality TV show premieres and is available to stream on Hulu as of June 11

The summer TV slate often gives us some new shows to try out, and on Fox, that is coming in the form of the new reality competition show The Snake.

Hosted by comedian Jim Jeffries, The Snake brings together "masters of manipulation" in a game where scheming and betrayal are probably the two most important factors. Each week, a player will earn the chance to be The Snake, who has the opportunity to control the game by selecting a person to save. But can they trust the person they've picked, as a chain reaction begins?

The 1% Club season 2

Joel McHale on The 1% Club (Image credit: Fox)

The hit game show is back with new episodes streaming as of June 12

After becoming a hit last summer, The 1% Club season 2 brings the popular game show back, but there are some changes.

Joel McHale has come on as the new host (replacing Patton Oswalt), while Hulu is now the streaming home for The 1% Club (it was Prime Video last season). Other than that though, the game that asks logic questions that fewer and fewer percentage of people were able to get right remains mostly the same. Can you be in the top 1% of players?

Atsuko Okatsuka: Father (2025)

Atsuko Okatsuka (Image credit: Disney)

Hulu original stand-up special premieres June 13

Previously named a Top 10 Comedian to Watch by Variety, stand-up fans have the chance to do just that as Atsuko Okatsuka gets her own Hulu special, Father. In the hour-long stand-up set, Okatsuka details how while her professional career is thriving, she can be a bit clueless about some basic things, like being in the middle of a seven-year laundry hiatus and being confused on when you need to get a marriage license.