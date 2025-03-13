5 Best Jack Quaid movies (ranked): where to watch Companion and more

Jack Quaid has built himself a solid career. The son of Hollywood royalty Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan, Jack Quaid’s biggest roles thus far have come on TV, starring in The Boys and lending his voice to Star Trek: Below Deck, but he is building his movie resume and is quickly becoming a notable leading man, including with the 2025 new movie Novocaine.

While the future looks bright for Quaid’s career, what are the best Jack Quad movies right now, and where can you watch them? Before we get to the list, a few qualifications — Novocaine is not yet in consideration because I still need to catch up on it (it opens in movie theaters on Friday, March 14). I also opted not to include Oppenheimer and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, because as great as those movies are, Quaid isn’t that big a part of them so it doesn’t feel right having them potentially edging out movies where Quaid is more of a key part.

Now that those clarifications have been made, here is my ranked listing of the 5 best Jack Quaid movies:

5. The Hunger Games (2012)

Isabelle Fuhrman, Alexander Ludwig, Jack Quaid and Leven Rambin in The Hunger Games (Image credit: Lionsgate)

Jack Quaid’s first movie role was in the blockbuster adaptation of The Hunger Games, where he played one of the career tributes, Marvel. His most famous moment came when he confronts Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence) and Rue (Amandla Stenberg) during the game, receiving an arrow to the chest, but not before his spear took down Rue. That’s one of the more emotional moments of the movie (though our tears aren’t for Quaid). Not a bad way to start your career, being part of an important death scene in a nearly $700 million movie.

Available via digital on-demand in the US; streaming on Netflix in the UK.

4. Logan Lucky (2017)

Jack Quaid and Brian Gleeson in Logan Lucky (Image credit: Trans-Radial Pictures/Free Association/Album/Alamy)

Another smaller part, Quaid got to show off his comedy chops with a few scenes on Logan Lucky where he plays the techie hillbilly Fish Bang that Channing Tatum and Adram Driver’s Logan brothers recruit for their heist. While Tatum, Driver, Keough and Craig are the heavy hitters in this movie, it’s a strong ensemble up and down, with Quaid more than pulling his weight in the fun Steven Soderbergh movie.

Streaming on Netflix in the US; streaming on Prime Video in the UK.

3. Companion (2024)

Jack Quaid in Companion (Image credit: New Line Cinema/Warner Bros. Pictures)

At 94% “Certified Fresh,” Companion is actually Quaid’s highest-rated non-animated movie on Rotten Tomatoes (Batman: The Long Halloween, where he voices a character, is technically his highest-rate movie at 100% “Fresh”); it actually bests Oppenheimer. While I enjoyed the movie, I definitely wasn’t as head over heels for it as others were (read my Companion review). That being said, Quaid is quite good in his role as Josh, the boyfriend of Sophie Thatcher’s Iris, whose secret completely changes the complexity of their relationship.

Available via digital on-demand and in movie theaters in the US and UK.

2. Plus One (2019)

Maya Erskine and Jack Quaid in Plus One (Image credit: Red Hour Films)

Here’s a bit of a hidden gem in Quaid’s career. Plus One sees him star opposite Maya Erskine as two friends who decide to make a long wedding season bearable by agreeing to be each other’s plus ones. As a romantic comedy, you can see where this is going, but the chemistry between Quaid and Erskine is great and there are some great bits sprinkled throughout that it’s not hard to see why the movie has an 88% “Certified Fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Streaming for free on The Roku Channel in the US; streaming on Prime Video in the UK.

1. Scream (2022)

Jack Quaid and Melissa Barrera in Scream (Image credit: Miramax/Album/Alamy)

Man the young star power that was in the reboot of the Scream franchise. Jenna Ortega, Mikey Madison, Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Quaid are part of the new generation of the Scream franchise, with Quaid playing Richie, who is dating Barrera’s Sam.

These new Scream movies were really the first time I got invested in the franchise (I was a bit too young for the original Scream, but did catch up with it), and a large part of that was because of Quaid and his co-stars. Critically it may not be Quaid’s most lauded movie, especially compared to others on this list, but it’s a real fun watch and my favorite from the actor so far.

Streaming on Netflix and Paramount Plus in the US; available via digital on-demand in the UK.