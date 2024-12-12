Novocaine: release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

The Boys’ Jack Quaid still isn’t a supe, but he does have a unique ability in the action movie Novocaine — he can’t feel pain. That should come in handy as he embarks on a rescue mission in this 2025 new movie.

Novocaine looks to be just one of many action movies coming out in 2025 where the hero is played by an actor that doesn’t meet the old Hollywood standard (i.e. Schwarzenegger and Stallone). Other examples include The Amateur, Love Hurts and Nobody 2.

But we’re focusing on Novocaine here, so read on to get everything you need to know about the movie.

Novocaine premieres exclusively in movie theaters on March 14, 2025, in the US, UK and elsewhere around the world.

Right now Novocaine shares the March 14 release date with a new Steven Soderbergh movie, Black Bag.

Novocaine cast

Jack Quaid leads Novocaine as Nate, who has a condition where he does not feel pain. Quaid is best known for this role on the Prime Video series The Boys, but he has also starred in Star Trek: Lower Decks and Oppenheimer. This is his second movie of 2025, as he also stars in Companion.

Also starring in the movie are Amber Midthunder (Prey), Ray Nicholson (Smile 2), Betty Gabriel (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan), Matt Walsh (Manhunt), Lou Beatty Jr. (A Million Little Things), Van Hengst (The Kissing Booth 3), Conrad Kemp (Rust Road) and Jacob Batalon (Spider-Man movies).

Novocaine plot

Written by Lars Jacobson, here is the official synopsis for Novocaine:

“When the girl of his dreams is kidnapped, everyman Nate turns his inability to feel pain into an unexpected strength in his fight to get her back.”

Novocaine trailer

See what Nate is willing to put himself through as he tries to rescue the girl of his dream in the Novocaine trailer:

Novocaine | Official Trailer (2025 Movie) - Jack Quaid, Amber Midthunder - YouTube Watch On

Novocaine directors

Dan Berk and Robert Olsen are the co-directors of Novocaine. The pair have been a directing duo for years, with four previous directing credits to their name (Body, The Stakelander, Villains, Significant Other), but Novocaine is their biggest project to date.

Novocaine behind the scenes

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Novocaine is a Paramount Pictures movie in association with Infrared Pictures, Safehouse Pictures and Circle Management + Production.

At this time Novocaine does not have an official rating from the Motion Pictures Association.