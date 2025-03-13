If you’re in the mood for an action comedy, there’s a pretty good option in Novocaine, the 2025 new movie starring Jack Quaid as a man who can’t feel pain. Intrigued? Then read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Novocaine right now.

Quaid is no stranger to action as one of the stars of Prime Video’s The Boys, though his Dewey is one of the most passive members of the team. Here Quaid goes into full-fledged action mode (though still with that everyman, in-over-his-head quality). It appears to be a good strategy, as Novocaine has earned some solid reviews.

Get all the details you need to watch Novocaine directly below.

How to watch Novocaine in movie theaters

Novocaine is now playing in movie theaters in the US; for those in the UK, the movie premieres in cinemas on March 28.

In order to find out where and when the movie is playing near you, check out the official Novocaine movie site or Fandango , both of which will show you all of the movie theaters in your area where the movie is playing and currently available showtimes. You can also get your Novocaine ticket directly online through these sites.

For frequent moviegoers (especially if you have a particular movie theater you like), you should look into movie theater subscription and memberships. These programs — available at many US and UK movie theater chains — allow you to get free, discounted or a monthly allotment of movie tickets as well as deals on concessions and other perks.

Is Novocaine streaming?

Nope. If you want to watch Novocaine right now, the movie theater is the only place to do so.

There is no information currently available about Novocaine’s streaming plans. What we can guess is that Novocaine will first be made available through digital on-demand platforms to buy or rent before it makes its debut as part of the lineup on a major streaming service. As for which streaming service that may be, with Paramount distributing Novocaine we can pretty safely guess it’s going to be Paramount Plus.

We’ll update this post as info on Novocaine’s at-home viewing plans are announced.

What else to know about Novocaine

In addition to Quaid, the movie stars Amber Midthunder, Ray Nicholson, Betty Gabriel, Matt Walsh, Lou Beatty Jr., Evan Hengst, Conrad Kemp and Jacob Batalon. It was directed by Dan Berk and Robert Olsen from a script by Lars Jacobson.

Here is the official synopsis:

“When the girl of his dreams is kidnapped, everyman Nate turns his inability to feel pain into an unexpected strength in his fight to get her back.”

As we mentioned, Novocaine has earned some good reviews. As of publication, the movie is “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes .

Get a sneak peek at the movie by watching the Novocaine trailer right here: