Who is Amber Midthunder? What you need to know about the Prey star
Amber Midthunder burst onto the 2022 movie scene with her fantastic work kicking butt in Prey, the Predator prequel that has become a massive hit on streaming.
Midthunder plays the main character, Naru, who goes head-to-head against the alien hunter and proves herself as capable as Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Dutch and Danny Glover’s Harrigan in the first two iterations of the franchise.
For many, this may have been the first time they’ve been aware of Midthunder’s work, though others may have recognized her from her work on TV and some smaller movie roles over the last few years. Either way, she is one of the stars of summer 2022, so let’s get to know Amber Midthunder a little better.
How old is Amber Midthunder?
Amber Midthunder was born on April 26, 1997, which makes her 25 years old as of publication.
Is Amber Midthunder Native American?
Yes, Amber Midthunder is a part of the Native American/Indigenous population. She is enrolled as a tribal member at the Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux Indian Reservation in Montana.
Midthunder spoke about her experience getting to make a movie where Indigenous characters were the leads of the movie to Variety (opens in new tab). She said, "It was very surreal. I get chills thinking about it. … It just became so transcendent and kind of very real. … To see this and think about what we were accomplishing, it was just amazing."
Getting the opportunity to do a dubbed version in Comanche that is easily available for watching Prey was also very special, she explained again to Variety. "It felt to me like a personal gift to get so closely acquainted with the culture and the language as well."
Amber Midthunder movies
Amber Midthunder’s first credit came in 2001 in The Homecoming of Jimmy Whitecloud, according to IMDb (opens in new tab). She had some small roles in movies like Sunshine Cleaning, Swing Vote and Not Forgotten in the late aughts before she started acting more regularly in movies around 2015. Here are her movie credits since then:
- Nikki in Spare Parts
- Mayla in Bare (uncredited)
- Vernon Teller in Hell or High Water
- Maria in Priceless
- Danielle in 14 Cameras
- Honey in She’s Missing
- Ellissia Hall in Centurion XII
- Gas Station Clerk in The Marksman
- Tantoo in The Ice Road
- Albee in The Wheel
Her role as Naru in Prey is Midthunder's first leading role.
At this time, Midthunder does not have any upcoming movies, again per IMDb. Hopefully after her breakout role in Prey, that’ll change in the near future (maybe at the very least with a sequel, if the Prey ending is any indication).
Amber Midthunder TV roles
Prior to Prey, Midthudner’s biggest roles were on the small screen, as she was involved in a number of recognizable TV shows, including one still currently airing. Here are her full credits of TV roles:
- Lana Cleary in Banshee
- Lilly Stillwater in Longmire
- Starlet in Dig
- Kayla in The Originals
- Lizzie in The Misadventures of Psyche & Me
- Kerry Loudermilke in Legion
- BW in Long Gone Gulch
- Rosa Ortecho in Roswell, New Mexico
Roswell, New Mexico is in its final season on The CW.
Similar to upcoming movie roles, IMDb does not currently list any upcoming projects for Midthunder on TV.
Amber Midthunder fun facts
- Amber Midthuner at one point thought she’d have a career as an professional mixed martial arts fighter. In an interview with Empire (opens in new tab), Midthunder explains that her parents worked out at a gym where there were Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and MMA classes, including ones for kids. "I got really into it and I spent a lot of time doing it and I started teaching kids classes. I did it for years. … And I was like, 'Oh, this will probably be my future.'" She says that training helped her with her breakout role in Prey.
- Amber Midthunder’s parents are both in the entertainment industry. Her father is David Midthunder, who is an actor and stuntman who has appeared in things like Dark Winds, 1883, Westworld, Bone Tomahawk, Longmire and more. Her mother, Angelique Midthunder, is a casting director that has worked on Reservation Dogs, Rutherford Falls, Hostiles, Captain Fantastic and more.
