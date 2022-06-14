Rutherford Falls season 2: release date, cast, trailer and everything we know about the comedy

Viewers can return to Rutherford Falls this summer as the Peacock original sitcom is back for season 2.

Created by The Good Place’s Mike Schur, The Office’s Ed Helms and Superstore producer Sierra Teller Orneals, Rutherford Falls was a critical hit for Peacock in its first season. The show earned a 92% "Fresh" from critics on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab) and was rewarded with a handful of nominations for its cast and as a series overall.

Here is everything that you need to know about Rutherford Falls season 2.

Rutherford Falls season 2 is going to premiere exclusively on the Peacock streaming service on Thursday, June 16. Season 2 features eight episodes (down from 10 in the first season), with new episodes expected to launch on the streaming service every Thursday.

Rutherford Falls season 2 is expected to be available around the same time in the UK as its US release date, as Peacock programming is made available through Sky TV/NOW TV.

What is the premise of Rutherford Falls?

Rutherford Falls is the name of the town at the center of the show, a small North East town that also borders a Native American reservation. The series tracks the relationship between two lifelong friends, Nathan Rutherford (Ed Helms) and Reagan Wells (Jana Schmieding) who find themselves at a crossroads when a statue of the founder of the town — and Nathan’s ancestor — comes under scrutiny and many want it to be removed.

That is the overarching idea for the show, but the series also deals with how Nathan and Reagan help each other deal with things like work, romance and all of the changes coming to their community.

Who is in the Rutherford Falls season 2 cast?

The main trio of Rutherford Falls are all back for season 2 — Ed Helms, Jana Schmieding and Michael Greyeyes.

Helms is best known for his roles on The Office and in movies like The Hangover, Vacation and Ron’s Gone Wrong.

For Schmieding, playing Reagan Wells is her biggest role to date, though she also appeared in another 2021 breakout comedy series, Reservation Dogs. Schmieding was cited multiple times by awards bodies for her performance in Rutherford Falls season 1, including by the Film Independent Spirit Awards.

Greyeyes was also nominated by the Spirit Awards for his work as Tribal Casino CEO Terry Thomas. Greyeyes’ credits include movies like The New World, and TV series including Klondike, Fear the Walking Dead, True Detective, I Know This Much Is True and a guest spot on Star Trek: Discovery.

Other Rutherford Falls cast members include Jesse Leigh (Heathers, Superstore) as Bobbie Yang and Dustin Milligan (Schitt’s Creek, A Simple Favor) as Josh Carter. Peacock also lists Dallas Goldtooth and Kaniehtiio Horn as regulars for Rutherford Falls season 2.

Is there a Rutherford Falls season 2 trailer?

The trailer for Rutherford Falls season 2 is here, highlighting the continued relationship between Helms and Schmieding’s characters as well as some new potential love interests for the season. Give it a watch below:

How to watch Rutherford Falls

As a Peacock original, Rutherford Falls is available exclusively for Peacock Premium subscribers (sorry anyone who just uses the free version of Peacock). Consumers have two options for signing up to Peacock, an ad-supported and ad-free version of the streaming service.

In addition to getting access to all the Rutherford Falls season 2 episodes as soon as they air, Peacock subscribers can also go back and watch the entire first season of the show.

UK viewers can watch Rutherford Falls on Sky TV/NOW TV.