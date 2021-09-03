‘Reservation Dogs’: Cast, reviews and everything we know about the FX comedy series

As TV strives to tell more inclusive stories from varying perspectives, Taika Waititi, Sterlin Harjo have delivered a new original comedy series that puts the spotlight on an Indigenous community in the FX on Hulu series Reservation Dogs.

The series is filmed on location in Okmulgee, Okla., and touts incredible Indigenous representation both in front of and behind the camera. Every writer, director and series regular on the show is Indigenous, which is billed as a “first-of-its-kind creative team” by FX, telling a story that resonates with them and their lived experiences.

The first season of Reservations Dogs is currently underway. Here is everything that you need to know about the series.

What is the plot of ‘Reservation Dogs’?

Reservation Dogs follows a group of four teenagers growing up on a rural Oklahoma reservation. After losing a friend a year prior to the start of the show, the quartet decide to rob, steal and save so they can afford to break out of their hometown and make their way to the faraway land of California. Standing in their way are methheads, the local police and a rival gang.

Who is in the ‘Reservation Dogs’ cast?

It’s worth mentioning again, every series regular in Reservation Dogs is Indigenous. This of course includes the four leads that make up the titular group: D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai as Bear Smallhill, Devery Jacobs as Elora Danan, Paulina Alexis as Willie Jack and Lane Factor as Cheese.

The rest of the Reservation Dogs cast includes:

Elva Guerra - Jackie

Xavier Bigpond - Weeze

Sarah Podemski - Rita

Jack Maricle - White Steve

Zahn McClarnon - Big

Lil Mike - Mose

Funny Bone - Mekko

June Barnett - Bone Thug Dog

Matty Cardarople - Ansel

Kirk Fox - Kenny Boy

Kimberly Guerrero - Auntie B

Jon Proudstar - Leon

Keland Lee Bearpaw - Danny Bighead

Dallas Goldtooth - Spirit

Some guest stars so far have/will include Garrett Hedlund, Macon Blair, Bobby Lee and Wes Studi.

When are ‘Reservation Dogs’ episodes released?

Reservation Dogs premiered on Aug. 9 and has been releasing new episodes every week on Mondays exclusively on FX on Hulu.

Five episodes of the show’s eight for season have aired so far, with the sixth, “Hunting,” set to be released on Sept. 6.

The finale for Reservation Dogs season one is slated for Sept. 20

‘Reservation Dogs’ reviews

Reservation Dogs has been one of the best reviewed shows of the year, currently earning a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes and an 83 on Metacritic.

In it’s review, Variety called the show “a series that conjures up a sense of place quite as well as does FX’s new Reservation Dogs. …Reservation Dogs is a lovely, eminently watchable triumph.”

Also: Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo chat ‘Reservation Dogs’ and the importance of comedy in Indigenous series

‘Reservation Dog’ trailer

Get a sense of what Reservation Dogs is all about with its trailer below.

How to watch ‘Reservation Dogs’

Reservation Dogs is an FX on Hulu exclusive series, meaning that you can only watch the show if you have a Hulu subscription. The Hulu streaming service offers an ad-supported plan that starts at $5.99 per month or an ad-free plan for $11.99 per month; a Hulu free-trial is also available for brand new subscribers.

Another option to get more bang for your buck is the Disney bundle (Disney owns Hulu). This deal gives subscribers access to Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus for a single monthly fee of $13.99.

Is there going to be a ‘Reservation Dogs’ season two?

Even though the first season is just about halfway through, FX has already committed to a second season of Reservation Dogs.

“We couldn’t wait to share Reservation Dogs with viewers and are thrilled that they seem to love it as much as we do. We’re happy to put in an early order for another season,” said Nick Grad, president of Original Programming for FX. “Sterlin Harjo delivered on his creative vision, partnering with Taika Waititi and the rest of the creative team, the brilliant cast and crew to create one of TV’s best new comedies and a groundbreaking showcase of representation and raw talent.”

The second season of Reservation Dogs is expected to premiere in 2022.