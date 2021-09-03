‘Reservation Dogs’ greenlit for second season on FX on Hulu

Well that didn’t take long. Just a little more than halfway through its first season, Reservation Dogs has been given the OK to return for a second season by FX. The second season of Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo’s comedy series will come out sometime in 2022 exclusively on FX on Hulu.

Reservation Dogs is a comedy series about a group of Indigenous teenagers growing up on a reservation in eastern Oklahoma. Together they rob, steal and save in the hope of being able to break away from their home and head to the faraway land of California. The series also deals with the teens learning more about themselves and their culture along the way.

The cast is made up of Indigenous actors, led by the quartet of D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Devery Jacobs, Paulina Alexis and Lane Factor. Additional cast members include Elva Guerra, Xavier Bigpond, Sarah Podemski, Jack Maricle, Zahn McClarnon and Dallas Goldtooth.

Critics have praised Reservation Dogs, with the show earning a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes as of publication.

“We couldn’t wait to share Reservation Dogs with viewers and are thrilled that they seem to love it as much as we do. We’re happy to put in an early order for another season,” said Nick Grad, president of Original Programming for FX. “Sterlin Harjo delivered on his creative vision, partnering with Taika Waititi and the rest of the creative team, the brilliant cast and crew to create one of TV’s best new comedies and a groundbreaking showcase of representation and raw talent.”

Reservation Dogs premiered on Aug. 9 on FX on Hulu. Five episodes of the first season’s eight have aired so far, with the next episode releasing on Sept. 6. The season one finale is scheduled to air on Sept. 20.

Available exclusively on FX on Hulu, viewers who want to watch Reservation Dogs will need to sign up for a Hulu subscription. Hulu offers both a straight, on-demand streaming service featuring its library of classic and original shows, as well as Hulu with Live TV, which also provides live streams from a range of TV channels.