Masked Singer fans in La La Land with wacky Oscar winner theory for Gazelle
The Masked Singer US is back and everyone is rolling out the red carpet for Gazelle.
The Masked Singer US fans have an interesting theory about Gazelle, with some convinced there might be an Oscar-winning actress underneath the costume.
During the first episode of The Masked Singer season 10, we saw Gazelle performing alongside Rubber Ducky, Cow, Diver, and S'more, with each contestant singing their hearts out and hoping to remain in the competition.
Gazelle wowed fans with their performance of Uninvited by Alanis Morissette, which has led fans to believe it must be someone who has had some formal singing training.
Right now, the common theory among fans on social media is that Gazelle could be La La Land and Cruella actress Emma Stone, who famously won an Oscar for her leading role in the former, where she starred alongside Ryan Gosling.
La La Land saw Emma Stone singing live on set, a performance which stunned fans, and now people are convinced she's taken her talent to The Masked Singer US stage, even though one admitted the theory was "unrealistic".
However, one of Gazelle's clues is the phrase "Movie Soundtrack.", with Gazelle adding "Not only do I act in movies, I also sing in them". So perhaps the theory is not as far-fetched as people might think!
First guess of the season is Gazelle is Emma Stone #TheMaskedSingerSeptember 28, 2023
Emma Stone is Gazelle, maybe? #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/tOPg7UHsfMSeptember 28, 2023
I think Gazelle is Emma Stone #TheMaskedSingerSeptember 28, 2023
I think Gazelle is Emma Stone. I don’t care how unrealistic that is. I’m going with Emma #TheMaskedSingerSeptember 28, 2023
However, fans will have to wait a little longer to reveal the true identity of Gazelle as they're currently safe from elimination after their impressive performance.
They will go on to perform during week 2 which is themed NFL week, and will feature songs that have appeared on the Super Bowl.
During week one, we said a sad goodbye to Rubber Ducky who was unmasked as actor Anthony Anderson, who is known for his work on the Netflix series black-ish. Interestingly, judge Ken Jeong guessed correctly, making it a rare correct guess for the comedian!
In his exit interview, Anthony said: "I would have to say it is the most bizarre thing I've ever done. I'm naked up under these bubbles right here, right now. Don't let the tights below the knees fool you."
But will Gazelle make it through NFL week, or will we get to learn their true identity? Tune in next week to find out...
The Masked Singer US continues Wednesdays at at 8 pm ET/PT on FOX.
Lucy joined the WhatToWatch.com team in 2021, where she writes series guides for must-watch programmes, reviews and the latest TV news. Originally from Northumberland, she graduated from Oxford Brookes University with a degree in Film Studies and moved to London to begin a career writing about entertainment.
She is a Rotten Tomatoes approved film critic and has a huge passion for cinema. She especially loves horror, thriller and anything crime-related. Her favourite TV programmes include Inside No 9, American Horror Story, Stranger Things and Black Mirror but she is also partial to a quiz show or a bit of Say Yes to the Dress!