Talk show host Jerry Springer has died aged 79

Jerry Springer passed away at his home in the Chicago area.

Jerry Springer has passed away aged 79 with an official statement from a longtime family spokesperson confirming the sad news.

The legendary talk show host was best known for his work on self-titled The Jerry Springer Show which ran for 27 seasons and had a whopping 4,969 episodes during its run.

It is believed that Jerry Springer had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer a few months ago and took a turn for the worse in recent weeks.

Family spokesperson Jene Galvin said: "Jerry's ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word.

"He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart, and humor will live on."

Jerry was known internationally for his iconic talk show, but he also had a career in politics where he served as the 56th Mayor of Cincinnati from 1977 to 1978. He also practiced law and worked for two legal firms before his entertainment career.

As well as his talk show, Jerry also hosted America's Got Talent from 2007 to 2008 and quickly became a well-known television personality.

Outside of this, he made numerous television appearances both in the US and UK including The Paul O'Grady Show, Whose Line Is It Anyway?, and The Masked Singer US season 8 where he was unmasked as Beetle.

He also joined Dancing with the Stars alongside professional partner Kym Johnson in late 2006, where he revealed he'd signed up so he could learn the waltz for his daughter's wedding.

Many people have taken to social media to write tributes for Jerry Springer, with a common theme being that he kept them entertained during days off from school.

One fan wrote: "Jerry Springer wasn’t just a talk show host, he was also the babysitter for many millennials who were home sick from school. May he rest in peace."

And other wrote: "wow rest in peace Jerry Springer thank you for making my stay at home school days fun"

While a third added: "Jerry Springer was elite TV when you stayed home from school RIP."

Episodes of The Jerry Springer Show are available on FuboTV in the US and hayu in the UK, with previous seasons available to rewatch on demand.