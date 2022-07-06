Confusion as The Wendy Williams Show mysteriously vanishes from the internet

Fans of The Wendy Williams Show have been left baffled after the program's online presence has mysteriously vanished from the internet.

The US talk show, which is hosted by daytime star Wendy Williams has earned a legion of fans since it first aired back in 2008. After 13 seasons the show came to an end last month... but without Wendy at the helm of the show.

Due to ill-health, Wendy was replaced by a team of guest hosts in the last series of her show, and on June 17 the last episode of The Wendy Williams Show was aired, with Sherri Shepherd as host.

Fans are upset that socials, YouTube and the website for The Wendy Williams Show have been seemingly deleted. (Image credit: Getty)

But while Wendy was absent from the last ever show, Sherri paid tribute to the star as she addressed the audience...

"Most of all, we have to thank you, Wendy Williams," she said. "There is nobody like Wendy Williams. From her days on the radio to ruling daytime talk for 13 seasons, Wendy earned her title as the queen of all media. If you think about it, Wendy Williams changed daytime talk.

"I want to say, Ms. Wendy, you are an icon and you are loved by so many."

It has since been announced that Sherri Shepherd will now be fronting her own daytime show, set to air in the time slot that The Wendy Williams Show previously aired in.

Until now, Wendy's fans have been able to rewatch some of her most iconic moments from the 13 seasons of her show online, however, reports have revealed that all online content from The Wendy Williams Show has been seemingly been removed from the internet.

Variety reported that not only has the show's website vanished but so have the YouTube channel and Instagram page, meaning hours of footage from the show is now impossible to find online when searched for.

Fans are upset about the sudden turn of events and took to social media to share their thoughts...

It actually saddens me that they deleted the channel & removed ALL Wendy Williams Show account videos, from YouTube. Some of my favorite interviews were on there 🙄😤July 5, 2022 See more

Not them deleting the Wendy Williams YouTube channel and acting like her show never existed. 🥴 Debmar Mercury is trash. Unless there is something legal going on that we're unaware of, there was no reason to delete that channel.July 4, 2022 See more

How come talk shows aren’t on streaming services?? Like I would binge watch old episodes of the real and Wendy Williams show all day 😭July 5, 2022 See more

Following The Wendy Williams Show YouTube channel being deleted the Instagram has now been deleted as well. pic.twitter.com/eUepg5n091July 5, 2022 See more

Speaking to Variety earlier this year, the co-president of Debmar-Mercury (the production company behind The Wendy Williams Show), Mort Marcus, addressed Wendy's absence from the show, saying they’d like to work with her again.

"Other than her health, she could have continued to keep doing it as long as she wanted. She was still getting a rating and she has a die-hard audience that turned it into a profitable show.

"We were protecting the business, while we waited for her. And at some point, we had to say, 'We have a business to run and she’s not here.' It was a hard call."