Jeopardy! High School Reunion Tournament: everything you need to know

Mayim Bialik is returning as host for the new tournament.

The Jeopardy! High School Reunion Tournament is a new twist on the beloved quiz show's traditional College Championship which will replace regular episodes from now until mid-March.

This 14-episode tournament will reunite a series of former contestants from Jeopardy!'s two Teen Tournaments in 2018 and 2019. In total, the Jeopardy! High School Reunion Tournament will see 27 former competitors vying for the chance to show off their newfound knowledge with the hopes of bagging a huge $100,000 cash prize and a slot in the 2023 Tournament of Champions.

When does the Jeopardy! High School Reunion Tournament start?

The Jeopardy! High School Reunion Tournament runs from February 20 to March 9, with the 14-day-long tournament playing instead of regular episodes of the quiz show.

Here's a proper breakdown of when each stage of the competition will play out:

Who's hosting the Jeopardy! High School Reunion Tournament?

Record-breaking Jeopardy! contestant Ken Jennings and The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik currently share hosting duties for America's favorite quiz show. For this new tournament, Mayim Bialik will be on hand as the host.

Jeopardy! High School Reunion Tournament contestants

Below you can find a full list of the young competitors taking part in each of the Jeopardy! High School Reunion Tournament Quarter-Final matches. Almost all are current undergraduates, though there are some recent graduates in the mix!

Monday, February 20

Audrey Sarin: Senior at Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo from Redmond, Washington

Maya Wright: Senior at Emory University from Peachtree City, Georgia

Rohit Kataria: Junior at Vanderbilt University from Wheelersburg, Ohio

Tuesday, February 21

Avi Gupta: Senior at Stanford University from Portland, Oregon

Jack Izzo: Seior at Northwestern University from San Diego, California

Alison Purcell: Senior at the University of Texas at Austin from Bellaire, Texas

Wednesday, February 22

Sreekar Madabushi: Junior at Georgia Institute of Technology from Basking Ridge, New Jersey

Stephanie Pierson: Junior at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill from Macon Georgia

Autumn Shelton: Junior at Princeton University from Lamar, Missouri

Thursday, February 23

Justin Bolsen: First year at Brown University from Canton, Georgia

Shriya Yarlagadda: Sophomore at Harvard University from Grand Blanc, Michigan

Teagan O'Sullivan: First year at American University

Friday, February 24

Jackson Jones: Junior at Vanderbilt University from Louisville, Kentucky

Isabella Pagano: First Year at Cal Tech from Libertyville, Illinois

Ryan Presler: Senior at Brandon Valley High School from Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Monday, February 27

Rohan Kapileshwari: Senior at The University of Texas At Austin from Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Claire Sattler: Senior at Yale University from Bonita Springs, Florida

Rhea Singha: Cornell University Graduate from Chatham, New Jersey

Tuesday, February 28

Lucas Miner: Junior at Yale University from Miami, Florida

Anish Maddipoti: Junior at The University of Texas at Austin from Austin, Texas

Audrey Satchivi: Senior at Indiana University-Bloomington from Carmel, Indiana

Wednesday, March 1

Tim Cho: Senior at Columbia University from Champaign, Illinois

Dan Oxman: Senior at the University of Maryland from South Orange, New Jersey

Eesha Sohail: University of California, Los Angeles Graduate from Bakersfield, California

Thursday, March 2