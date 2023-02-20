Jeopardy! High School Reunion Tournament: everything you need to know
The Jeopardy! High School Reunion Tournament will see 27 Teen Tournaments returning to take part in a new take on America's favorite quiz show.
The Jeopardy! High School Reunion Tournament is a new twist on the beloved quiz show's traditional College Championship which will replace regular episodes from now until mid-March.
This 14-episode tournament will reunite a series of former contestants from Jeopardy!'s two Teen Tournaments in 2018 and 2019. In total, the Jeopardy! High School Reunion Tournament will see 27 former competitors vying for the chance to show off their newfound knowledge with the hopes of bagging a huge $100,000 cash prize and a slot in the 2023 Tournament of Champions.
Here's what you need to know.
When does the Jeopardy! High School Reunion Tournament start?
The Jeopardy! High School Reunion Tournament runs from February 20 to March 9, with the 14-day-long tournament playing instead of regular episodes of the quiz show.
Here's a proper breakdown of when each stage of the competition will play out:
- Quarter-Finals: February 20-24 / February 27 - Match 2
- Semi-Finals: Friday, March 3 / Monday, March 6 and Tuesday, 7
- Finals: Wednesday, March 8 and Friday, March 9
This yearbook is filled with some familiar faces: https://t.co/fb3ke3mfyG Watch their return to the Alex Trebek Stage for the #JeopardyHSRT, Feb. 20 - Mar. 9 🎓 pic.twitter.com/gY5eh9meUZFebruary 17, 2023
Who's hosting the Jeopardy! High School Reunion Tournament?
Record-breaking Jeopardy! contestant Ken Jennings and The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik currently share hosting duties for America's favorite quiz show. For this new tournament, Mayim Bialik will be on hand as the host.
27 former Teen Tournament contestants. Only one $100,000 prize 💰 Class is back in session TOMORROW on the premiere of the #JeopardyHSRT 🎓 pic.twitter.com/H62EZaFSspFebruary 19, 2023
Jeopardy! High School Reunion Tournament contestants
Below you can find a full list of the young competitors taking part in each of the Jeopardy! High School Reunion Tournament Quarter-Final matches. Almost all are current undergraduates, though there are some recent graduates in the mix!
If you're interested in seeing how our contestants fared when they first took part in the show, you can find their Jeopardy! Teen Tournament episodes on the Jeopardy! website. (opens in new tab)
Monday, February 20
- Audrey Sarin: Senior at Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo from Redmond, Washington
- Maya Wright: Senior at Emory University from Peachtree City, Georgia
- Rohit Kataria: Junior at Vanderbilt University from Wheelersburg, Ohio
Tuesday, February 21
- Avi Gupta: Senior at Stanford University from Portland, Oregon
- Jack Izzo: Seior at Northwestern University from San Diego, California
- Alison Purcell: Senior at the University of Texas at Austin from Bellaire, Texas
Wednesday, February 22
- Sreekar Madabushi: Junior at Georgia Institute of Technology from Basking Ridge, New Jersey
- Stephanie Pierson: Junior at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill from Macon Georgia
- Autumn Shelton: Junior at Princeton University from Lamar, Missouri
Thursday, February 23
- Justin Bolsen: First year at Brown University from Canton, Georgia
- Shriya Yarlagadda: Sophomore at Harvard University from Grand Blanc, Michigan
- Teagan O'Sullivan: First year at American University
Friday, February 24
- Jackson Jones: Junior at Vanderbilt University from Louisville, Kentucky
- Isabella Pagano: First Year at Cal Tech from Libertyville, Illinois
- Ryan Presler: Senior at Brandon Valley High School from Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Monday, February 27
- Rohan Kapileshwari: Senior at The University of Texas At Austin from Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- Claire Sattler: Senior at Yale University from Bonita Springs, Florida
- Rhea Singha: Cornell University Graduate from Chatham, New Jersey
Tuesday, February 28
- Lucas Miner: Junior at Yale University from Miami, Florida
- Anish Maddipoti: Junior at The University of Texas at Austin from Austin, Texas
- Audrey Satchivi: Senior at Indiana University-Bloomington from Carmel, Indiana
Wednesday, March 1
- Tim Cho: Senior at Columbia University from Champaign, Illinois
- Dan Oxman: Senior at the University of Maryland from South Orange, New Jersey
- Eesha Sohail: University of California, Los Angeles Graduate from Bakersfield, California
Thursday, March 2
- Hannah Nekritz: Senior at Brandeis University from Stamford, Connecticut
- Caleb Richmond: Sophomore at Georgetown University from Bedford, New Hampshire
- Maggie Brown: Sophomore at University of West Florida from Pensacola, Florida
