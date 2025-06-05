What were the Jeopardy! Masters Final Jeopardy clues on June 4?

There was a two-hour block of Jeopardy! Masters 2025 episodes on June 4 to conclude this year's tournament, featuring both the final two games of the semifinals and the finals. That means there was something extra on the line with the Final Jeopardy clues this week for the four remaining players: Victoria Groce, Isaach Hirsch, Yogesh Raut and Javeria Zaheer.

You don't have to be one of the contestants though to take part in the trivia fun. Racking your brain to come up with the answers at home is a big part of the viewing experience. But if you missed the latest episode Jeopardy! Masters live, we're here to help you play along with the Final Jeopardy category and clue, as well as a quick recap of both games from the episode.

Read on to find out what the Final Jeopardy categories, clues and answers were for the June 4 episode of Jeopardy! Masters, and which of this year's contestants ended up being crowned the latest Jeopardy! Masters champion.

Jeopardy! Masters June 4 semifinal game 1 Final Jeopardy

The first game of the June 4 episode, and the third of the semifinals, featured Groce, Hirsch and Zaheer.

Groce, like she has for most of the tournament, got out to a big lead (more than 9,000 points) in the Jeopardy round. And it would only get bigger in Double Jeopardy, as Groce built up a massive lead of 32,400, 25,000 ahead of Zaheer in second place; Zaheer herself had a notable lead over Hirsch (7,400 to 1,200). So there was not likely to be much drama with this Final Jeopardy, which had the category of "Medieval Times." Here's the clue:

"A vassal-lord bond had two parts: in homage the vassal swore to serve, and in this other six-letter word the vassal also swore to be loyal."

Before we reveal the answer, take a few moments to see if you can figure it out…

Jeopardy! Think Music 2008-present and Celebrity Jeopardy! Think Music 2022-present - YouTube Watch On

And the answer is...

What is fealty?

Hirsch and Zaheer both came up with the correct response, while surprisingly Groce gave no response. But all players knew where they stood and that barring some crazy wagering their positions wouldn't change. So Groce earned three more match points (winning all three of her games in the semifinals), Zaheer earned one match point and Hirsch earned no point. So, heading into the last semifinal game, Hirsch needs to finish ahead of Zaheer to have any hope of advancing to the finals.

Jeopardy! Masters June 4 semifinal game 2 Final Jeopardy

The final game of the semifinals subbed in Raut for Groce, with Hirsch and Zaheer staying on.

Like Groce, Raut got off to a good lead in the Jeopardy round, but it got a little more competitive in Double Jeopardy, as Zaheer made a strong push to keep her in striking distance of Raut (18,800 to 10,400); Hirsch, unfortunately, was too far behind that his final hopes looked dim. Before we reveal how it all played out, here's the clue for the Final Jeopardy category "Island Countries":

"The only UN member state named for a woman, it's named for a fourth century Sicilian martyr."

Think about it for yourself before find out the answer below…

And the answer is...

What is St. Lucia?

All three players were correct with their responses, so nothing changed in the game, with Raut winning, Zaheer in second and Hirsch third. Hirsch knew that there was nothing he could really do, so his response all offered a congratulations to his fellow contestants, Raut and Zaheer, as they advance to the finals.

Jeopardy! Masters June 4 finals game 1 Final Jeopardy

With Groce, Raut and Zaheer moving on to the finals, the game changed a bit. Instead of trying to amass match points, the winner would be whichever player amassed the most total point across the two final games.

After a less competitive finish to the semifinals, the first game of the finals got off to a better start, and while Groce got on a good roll in Double Jeopardy, ending the game with 21,200 points, Raut was within shouting distance at 13,000 to make Final Jeopardy interesting. It would just be those two palyers though, as Zaheer got into a hole and couldn't work her way out, finishing the game with -1,000 points (but she'd start at 0 at in game 2).

Here is the first clue in then Jeopardy! Masters 2025 final, from the Final Jeopardy category "Peoples of the World":

"Heard often in the film The Conqueror, this name of a once-nomadic people comes from a Latin word for Hell."

And the answer is...

What is tartars?

Raut was close, but used a different spelling that the judges did not accept, so after risking it all he dropped down to zero points at the end of game 1. Groce was also incorrect, guessing Mongols, but she risked just 6,800, dropping her to 14,400 and giving her a nice lead heading into the second game of the finals.

Jeopardy! Masters June 4 finals game 2 Final Jeopardy

With a more than 14,000 point lead, was Groce on her way to a repeat Jeopardy! Masters win or could Raut or Zaheer make a major comeback?

And boy did they give it their best. Thanks to true Daily Doubles in the Double Jeopardy round, Raut entered the final Final Jeopardy with 36,00 points and Zaheer had 20,800 points, both ahead of Groce's 11,000, giving them each a chance to make up their game 1 deficits depending on the results of the critical Final Jeopardy.

So, here's the clue for that Final Jeopardy, in the category "Paintings."

"The artist saw this subject as a kindred spirit and in 1890 depicted him with flowers used to treat heart disease."

And the answer is...

Who is Dr. Gachet?

Groce did all she could to defend her title with her correct guess and doubling of her score, giving her a grand total after two games of 36,400 points. But both Zaheer and Raut could top that score if they were correct. Zaheer was right as well, and with a wager of 16,000 she moved ahead of Groce with a final total of 36,800, placing her in the top spot before Raut's repsonse was revealed. But Raut also knew it was Dr. Gachet, and with his wager of 5,601, giving him 41,601 points and, a year after coming in second place, making him the Jeopardy! Masters 2025 champion.

Zaheer officially finished in second, while Groce finished in third.

Watch all episodes of Jeopardy! Masters 2025 on-demand on Hulu. See the complete standings and stats for the tournament with our Jeopardy! Masters 2025 leaderboard.