What were the Jeopardy! Masters Final Jeopardy clues on May 21?

The quarterfinals for Jeopardy! Masters 2025 continued on Wednesday, May 21, as the annual Jeopardy! tournament continues to see of the best Jeopardy! players of all time go compete in the primetime tournament.

May 21 Jeopardy! Masters episode is the second batch of games in the quarterfinals, with the tournament soon whittling down from the remaining six to four players that will advance to the semifinals . But ultimately, only one is going to win the grand prize of $500,000 and the title of Jeopardy! Master.

You don't have to be one of the contestants though to take part in the trivia fun. Racking your brain to come up with the answers at home is a big part of the viewing experience. But if you missed the latest episode Jeopardy! Masters live, we're here to help you play along with the Final Jeopardy category and clue, as well as a quick recap of both games from the episode.

Read on to find out what the Final Jeopardy categories, clues and answers were for the May 21 episode of Jeopardy! Masters.

Jeopardy! Masters May 21 game 1 Final Jeopardy

The top three players in the Jeopardy! Masters 2025 standings entering the night, Victoria Groce, Yogesh Raut and Matt Amodio, headlined the first game of the night. Like in the first game of the quarterfinals, this game was dominated by Groce and Raut, who finished with 32,000 and 20,800 points respectively and were vying for the three match points a win would bring; Amodio was all but assured a third place finish (barring something crazy) at 1,200 entering Final Jeopardy. As for the Final Jeopardy category, it was "Portmanteau Words." Here's the clue:

"A play on portmanteau coined in 2012, this seven-letter word is now used to describe a similar U.K. headline from 1973."

Before we reveal the answer, take a few moments to see if you can figure it out…

And the answer is...

What is 'Brentry'?

This questions stumped everyone. Amodio incorrectly guessed 'canexit,' but wagered nothing so he remained at 1,200. Raut, meanwhile, had no response, which resulted in him losing 11,201, dropping him down to 9,599. Groce couldn't come up with the correct response either, answering "eurexit," but her wager of 9,601 would keep her in the lead, with a final score of 22,399 and giving her another three match points. Raut earned one point and Amodio none.

Jeopardy! Masters May 21 game 2 Final Jeopardy

Closing the episode out are Juveria Zaheer, Roger Craig and Isaac Hirsch in game 2. All three players had a shot to earn a win entering Final Jeopardy, with Zaheer bringing up the read with 6,000 points, and Hirsch and Craig close at 10,000 and 10,800, respectively. The category for this competitive Final Jeopardy was "The Presidency." Here's the clue:

"Continuing his tradition of vetoes as a mayor and as a governor, he trails only FDR in total vetoes as president."

Think about it for yourself before find out the answer below…

And the answer is...

Who is Grover Cleveland?

Though she shook her head like she didn't think she got it, Zaheer correctly answered with the 22nd (and 24th) president, so she doubled her score to 12,000. Hirsch was also right, but was a bit more conservative with his wager, but risking 2,001 still got him ahead of Zaheer to secure he would finish no worse than second. Incredibley, Craig was in the process of writing Cleveland down as his answer, but he ran out of time and did not get it all written out, which means he has no answer. And despite losing just 799, that brings him down to 10,001 and gives him a third place finish, earning no point. Zaheer earned one point for second and Hirsch gets three points for the win.

To catch up with Jeopardy! Masters episodes, you can stream them on-demand on Hulu. Keep up with the complete standings for the tournament with our Jeopardy! Masters 2025 leaderboard.