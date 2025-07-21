Beyond the Gates spoilers: the shocking shoulder Nicole leans on?
A lot has been thrown her way, and she feels her family can’t be trusted.
Unfortunately for Beyond the Gates’ Nicole (Daphnée Duplaix), she’s really been going through it lately. She found out Ted (Keith Robinson) cheated on her and fathered a child with Leslie (Trisha Mann-Grant), she learned Dani (Karla Mosley) is carrying on a love affair with Andre (Sean Freeman) and now she’s been brought up to speed about the bombshell revelation that Martin (Brandon Claybon) killed a man and her family has bid hidng the information from her.
As if all of this wasn’t enough, Nicole can’t even lean on her family to get her through this rough and difficult time. Sans her daughter, nieces and grandchildren, Nicole has been lied to by her loved ones. She herself has noted that she feels everyone around her keeps her in the dark, treating her as this fragile person, incapable of handling the unfiltered truth and all that could possibly mean. The good doctor finds it all patronizing and offensive.
With all that being said, Nicole could use a listening ear and shoulder to cry on. While she has Vanessa (Lauren Buglioli), we suspect Nicole may turn to someone else for support, someone who may shock viewers.
Not too long ago, we floated the idea that Nicole would soon have a one-night stand with someone in Fairmont Crest, and that the person in question would be Dr. Carlton Fitzgerald (Robert Christopher Riley), Ted’s business partner. Carlton has made it no secret that he finds Nicole attractive, and the two hooking up is just the kind of thing that occurs in the soap world.
We should also add that we have a feeling Nicole won’t be feeling like her usually controlled self. All this chaos in her life may prompt her to do something out of character. And sleeping with her soon-to-be-ex’s business partner is certainly out of character, especially when she blasted Dani for crossing “inappropriate” boundaries.
Again, this is all a theory at this point, but we can’t shake the hunch that Nicole is about to shake things up since those around her are certainly doing that themselves.
New episodes of Beyond the Gates air weekdays on CBS and become available to stream the day after on Paramount Plus.
Terrell Smith has a diverse writing background having penned material for a wide array of clients including the federal government and Bravo television personalities. When he’s not writing as Terrell, he’s writing under his pseudonym Tavion Scott, creating scripts for his audio drama podcasts. Terrell is a huge fan of great storytelling when it comes to television and film. Some of his favorite shows include Abbot Elementary, Matlock, The Lincoln Lawyer, Survival of the Thickest, The Pitt and Godfather of Harlem. And a fun fact is he's completely dialed into Bravo Universe and The Young and the Restless (thanks to his grandmother).
