Beyond the Gates spoilers: the dark side of Nicole emerges?

Since Beyond the Gates took to the airwaves, Nicole (Daphnée Duplaix) has come off as the polar opposite of her sister Dani (Karla Mosley). Where Dani has proven herself to have a flair for the dramatics, often lacking impulse control and never afraid to cause a scene, Nicole is the epitome of self-control, class and reason. However, one could argue that Nicole has yet to be provoked like her Nicole, and should that provocation take place, a new Nicole might emerge.

Following along these lines, as viewers know, there are at least three secrets that threatened to upend Nicole’s picture-perfect world. For starters, even as she and Ted (Maurice Johnson) are set to celebrate their anniversary, Leslie (Trisha Mann-Grant) lies in wait to blow their marriage to smithereens. Nicole is on the verge of finding out that her husband once carried on in an affair with the deranged woman, and allegedly birthed his daughter Eva (Ambyr Michelle), although we have our doubts about Eva’s true paternity.

Then there’s Martin’s (Brandon Claybon) secret. During the Beyond the Gates episode that aired on April 28, it was revealed that Nicole has no idea what Martin has been hiding. Given that we tend to believe that whatever he’s been hiding ended in someone’s death, when she learns of all the sordid details, and further hears that her parents have been in the loop this whole time, she’s likely to be furious.

Daphnee Duplaix, Beyond the Gates (Image credit: Quantrell Colbert/CBS)

Now the final secret we have in mind may not be life-altering news, but it will probably come as a surprise to Nicole nonetheless. Her nephew by marriage, Andre (Sean Freeman), has been having romps in the hay with her sister. Dani and Andre aren’t related by blood, but their sexual relationship may just be too close for comfort for the good doc.

If Nicole manages to learn of all these skeletons in the coming episodes, there’s no telling how bad her reaction may become. She might surpass even Dani in terms of causing a scene. However, until all is revealed, we’re left to sit, wait and wonder.

New episodes of Beyond the Gates air weekdays on CBS, and become available to stream the day after on Paramount Plus.